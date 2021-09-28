While the Pentagon has not decided who will lead the process, it is certain that the US Navy will play a key role in helping the Aussies together.

The real work will be done by the Navy Reactors Navy office towards creating the true technology sharing structure, Republican Joe Courtney (D-Conn.) Said in an interview. That office works with the Department of Energy to develop, design, and maintain nuclear propulsion systems in submarines and aircraft carriers.

Courtneys State is home to General Dynamics Electric Boat, one of two submarine builders in the country along with Huntington Ingalls in Virginia. Together, the two build and repair all 68 submarine nations.

It is clear that there will be a congressional action, Courtney added, which will need to include modifying a statutory language in export controls and other types of classified restrictions and certain technologies.

Those issues will require debate and votes. But after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ visit to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, where he was confused by Democrats and Republicans, it makes sense that a bipartisan consensus could be reached on sharing classified military technology with them.

Changes to international technology sharing agreements will also have to go through the Pentagon and the State Department. And these changes do not happen quickly.

Central to the issues is the sharing of nuclear knowledge. The US has not signed an agreement with a foreign government on the transfer of nuclear technology since 1958, when it signed a pact with the UK to allow the Royal Navy to begin building its fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The Australian Government has already set up a Future Nuclear Submarine Task Force to work with its UK and US counterparts over the next 18 months to determine the best way to purchase ships. In Washington, in addition to the clear involvement of the Navy, it is still unclear which civilian office will lead the process.

Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Martin Meiners said there is no pre-determined path for how the process will go, but the next 18 months will address the full range of implementation questions as it identifies the best way to deliver the capability.

While a specific type of submarine design has not yet been determined, potential candidates will appear to be either the Britains Astute-class attack submarine or the US-class Virginia ship, both of which operate at nuclear power and share weapons and command, and control technologies. The construction is planned to take place at a shipyard in Osborne in South Australia.

But the work to start the actual construction on that shipyard will be a heavy lifting.

It is unclear what role US and British defense contractors will play, but Courtney said he does not expect the industry to play a role in the initial talks to pave a way forward.

In a company podcast posted last week , Boat Electric president Kevin Graney said there is no specific action we have been asked to take at this time, but his company is ready to support this effort and has conveyed this message to our navy and government leaders.

A big issue on the American side: There is little or no excess industrial capacity to throw a lot of support after the Australian effort, at least in the short term. The Navy is trying to build two Virginia-class submarines a year as it adds a new Columbia-class ballistic missile boat to the production line at a rate of one per year from 2026 to 2035.

The Pentagon has pumped hundreds of millions of Defense Production Act funds to strengthen shipyards over the past year, and members of Congress have suggested investing $ 25 billion to modernize and expand the old public submarine that operates submarines and nuclear power aircraft carriers. Both types of vessels have endured longer maintenance periods in recent years and extended deployments.

Given the tight schedule of inland submarine construction and shipyard issues, any capacity that Electric Boat and Huntingotn Ingalls would be able to generate for more submarines, the Navy and Congress would like to use it for American submarines, said Bryan Clark, a former submarine officer now at the Hudson Institute. I really do not see any case in which this becomes a Virginia class submarine, because even sending people overseas to build them to support that effort would remove American submarines from capacity building.

The UK will undoubtedly have cheaper industrial capacity in the coming years, as it completes work on its last two Astute-class submarines, while moving to work on four new Dreadnought-class submarines, which will share technology with Columbia ships. The U.S. Navy will build submarines at a grip of at least three a year during those years, damaging the relatively limited workforce and shipyard capacity.

Even if Australians choose a design dependent on British submarines, most of the non-nuclear technology that will enter the ship will need U.S. approval before it enters Australian shipyards.

It is the unclassified things that will hinder them because that is what the State Department cares about, said William Greenwalt, a former undersecretary of defense for industrial policy now at the American Enterprise Institute. It’s not just the nuclear power plant, which I think can be handled, it’s all in the submarine. Our export control laws are so complicated that it would be a great effort to get parts and spare parts into the hands of Australians.

Of particular concern are the rules of the International Arms Traffic Regulations in the US, which regulate the export of defense-related materials.

ITAR rules can take months to sort out a whole host of non-technical parts that the Allies are looking to acquire.

The Australians were not planning to launch their first French-made submarine into the water by 2035, a timeframe that will almost certainly be unattainable for their new nuclear-powered model, whatever it may seem.

Given the common concern among the allies about the growth and capability of the Chinese navy, and Australia must replace its old vice presidents, the three governments will find a way to introduce new ships into the water. The announcement was hailed by the White House as evidence of the Biden administration’s determination to focus American attention on the Indo-Pacific and stands as a clear testament to the alliance’s strength in the region.

This will be a signature, if not the signature of the Biden administration’s foreign policy event, Courtney said.