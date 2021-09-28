International Paper Factory You Will Be Renamed | Local News





TICONDEROGA On Friday, International Paper Ticonderoga Mill will be renamed Sylvamo, the spinoff company for the IP paper manufacturing sector. Ceremonially planned a ceremony to remove the International Letter mark on Shore Airport Road and replace it with a Sylvamo mark. According to the Sylvamos website, its main mills are the Ticonderoga Mill and the Eastover Mill (South Carolina). Ticonderoga has around 615 employees and manufactures dark and color paper and premium copy paper and printers under the Hammermill, Accent and Springhill brands. Ticonderoga Mill Communications Manager Donna Wadsworth said the change will not affect day-to-day operations there. Staff will remain the same at the plant, including Mills Manager Tim Stocker, she said by email. The community can expect operations to continue as they currently do. FOCUS, TALENT In an earlier letter to factory workers, Stocker wrote, “We will be the largest paper company in the world. The business will operate eight competing low-cost factories in key geographies. In addition to its scale, as a company independently, she will have the focus, talent, skills, and low-cost positions to pursue her strategy and succeed. International Paper has maintained its own factories producing cardboard and cellulose absorbent fibers used in disposable paper towels and diapers and has removed other parts to a subsidiary. Stocker has been at Ticonderoga Mill since October 2015. In a market report last year when the conclusion was announced, Charles Gross, Morningstar equity analyst, said he does not see much strategic value in a particular company. THE LOVE OF FORESTS In our opinion, most of what IP produces is a product on some level, Gross said in the analysis. Even if the company achieves the announced cost savings, its competitors will not stay in place. The company will need to generate those savings to stay competitive. Sylvamo could be a target for future acquisitions, Gross said. Demand for paper crumbles year after year, leaving the industry in perpetual overcrowding, Gross said. A competitor like Domtar could join the post-spin-off paper company to increase profitability, a previously impossible option given the pre-spin IP rating. The new company forecasts $ 4 billion in annual sales. The name Sylvamo was chosen because in Latin it means love of forests. PANDEMIC REQUIREMENTS Sylvamo Chief Executive Jean-Michel Ribieras said the demand for letter printing is returning after the pandemic. Our demand has been withdrawn and since the second quarter of this year (2021), all our factories in all regions are operating at full capacity, he said at a conference with investors. Much of the renewed paper demand is for school-to-school and office uses, he said. Sylvamo has acquired a building in Memphis, Tennis as its headquarters. IP is also based in Memphis.

