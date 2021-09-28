Why a journalist created World News Day, World News and Top Stories

ONTARIO – A record number of newsrooms around the world have joined World News Day this year, a global day of action to promote the importance of fact-based journalism.

This year’s focus is one special – climate change. Wherever you are in the world, the climate is changing. Canada, where I live, is perhaps the most famous country for ice hockey and the gift of our natural generosity. We possess a third of the world’s freshwater, mountains and three oceans to the west, north and east.

Our giant logging farms make Canada a world leader in the production and export of crops such as lentils, beans and chickpeas. Canada exports those products to more than 120 countries, including cost-based refugee camps in the Middle East.

But against such a fate of geography, new challenges are being thrown.

In British Columbia, Canada’s westernmost province, more than 600 people died of heat-related illnesses last summer. In the town of Lytton, a temperature of 49.6 degrees C was recorded. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in the north of 45 degrees latitude.

Newsrooms around the world acknowledge that the news cycle forces journalists to face such dramatic moments. This is why more journalists are being hired to focus exclusively on the environment.

Climate change has long been a political football, which must start from different angles. This is as it may be, but while everyone is entitled to an opinion, the facts are sacred and cannot be bowed down.

Instead of polarizing, fact-based journalism offers something much more valuable. It offers solutions. And that’s the goal of World News Day – to show our audiences and what journalism is doing to respond to their demands.

An inherent advantage of quality journalism is that it listens and reports from all sides, including those who deny that there is any climate change.

Such an exchange creates a market for ideas that provides a key benefit to society’s understanding of the issues to be addressed.

More than policymakers so often caught up in short-term domestic challenges, journalism offers the arena for long-term access and for voices, especially young people, who are so affected by their environmental concerns.

The largest act of civil disobedience in Canadian history is continuing on Vancouver Island with more than 900 people arrested as protesters, many of whom in their 20s are fighting to protect the old growth forest.

“No trees, no future” is one of their slogans.

The deep, emotional defense of our land is a powerful force that news sites should hold on to the front pages.



In this photo taken on August 16, 2021, a helicopter crashes as fires ignite in Navalmoral de la Sierra, Spain. PHOTO: AFP

Our reader research tells us that environmental coverage is just as important as health reporting, even during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

It is in the interest of all countries to work together to reduce emissions and support radical industrial change that will help the entire human race.

That is why journalists in nearly 500 newsrooms on six continents have joined this year’s initiative.

Please join the discussion at WorldNewsDay.org and on social media at #WorldNewsDay and #JournalismMatters to help us all help make the planet a better place.

The writer started World News Dayin Canada in 2018.