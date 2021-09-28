Cassowary: The world’s most dangerous bird raised by humans 18,000 years ago, study suggests





Territorial, aggressive, and often compared to a dinosaur in appearance, the bird is a startling candidate for taming.

However, a new study of more than 1,000 fossilized fragments of egg shells, excavated from two rock shelters used by hunter-gatherers in New Guinea, has suggested that early humans may have collected bird eggs large without flight before hatching and then raised chickens in adulthood New Guinea is a large island in northern Australia. The eastern half of the island is Papua New Guinea, while the western half is part of Indonesia.

“This behavior we are seeing is coming thousands of years before chicken domestication,” he said the main author of the study Kristina Douglass, an assistant professor of anthropology and African studies at Penn State University.

“And this is not a small bird, it is a big, wonderful bird, without flight that can take you away,” she said in a news release.

The researchers said that while a casserole can be aggressive ( a man in Florida was killed by one in 2019 ), “imprint” easily – relates to the first thing you see after opening. This means it is easy to maintain and grow to adult size. Today, the cassowary is New Guinea’s largest vertebrate, and its feathers and bones are precious materials for body decoration and ceremonial attire. Poultry is considered a delicacy in New Guinea. There are three types of cassowary, and they are native to parts of northern Queensland, Australia and New Guinea. Douglass thought our ancient ancestors were more likely to grow up the smallest species, the dwarf barrel, weighing around 20 pounds (44 pounds). The fossilized eggshells were dated with carbon as part of the study and their ages ranged from 18,000 to 6,000 years old. Humans are believed to have the first domesticated chickens no earlier than 9,500 years ago with Not to eat To reach their conclusions, the researchers first studied the eggshells of live birds, including turkeys, emus and ostriches. The inside of the egg shell changes as the developing chickens get calcium from the egg shell. Using high-resolution 3D images and inspecting the inside of the eggs, the researchers were able to construct a model of what the eggs looked like during the various stages of incubation. The scientists tested their model on modern emu and ostrich eggs before applying it to fossilized egg shell fragments found in New Guinea. The team found that most of the egg shells found at the sites were all close to maturity. “What we found was that a large majority of egg shells were harvested during the late stages,” Douglass said. “Egg shells look too late; the pattern is not random.” These late stage egg shells show that people living in these two rocky shelters were harvesting eggs when the barracks embryos had fully formed limbs, beaks, claws and feathers, the study said. But were people deliberately collecting these eggs to allow them to hatch or collecting eggs to eat? It is possible that they were doing both, Douglass said. Consumption of eggs with fully formed embryos is considered a delicacy in some parts of the world, but Douglass said the research team analysis suggested people were hatching birds. “We also saw burning in the eggshells,” Douglass said in the press release. “There are plenty of samples of late-stage egg shells that show no burning, so we can say they were hatching and not eating them.” Large bird as a valuable resource Less scrambled eggshells showed more signs of burning – suggesting that when casseroles eggs were consumed they were cooked and eaten when their contents were mostly liquid. “In mountainous areas today people raise cassowary chickens until adulthood, in order to collect feathers, and consume or trade birds. It is possible that cassowaries were also highly valued in the past, as they are among the most vertebrate animals. large cowsowaries from chickens would provide a ready-made source of feathers and meat for an animal that is otherwise challenging to hunt in the wild as an adult, “she explained by email. However, there are still many things that researchers do not know. To successfully hatch and raise kazaros chickens, people will need to know where the nests are, know when the eggs are laid, and remove them from the nest just before hatching. This is not an easy achievement as the birds do not nest in the same places every year. Once a female lays her eggs, the male birds take over the nest tasks and do not leave for 50 days while incubating the eggs. “Humans may have hunted the male and then collected the eggs. Because the males do not leave the nest unattended, they also do not feed much during the incubation period making them more vulnerable to predators,” she said. The research was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal PNAS on Monday.

