International
The Jackson Institute for Global Affairs includes two new programs
Jackson Institute for Global Affairs to host centers for international security and leadership
Philip Mousavizadeh
Staff reporter
Yasmine Halmane, Staff Photograph
On October 1, the International University Security Studies Program, or ISS, and the newly established International Leadership Center, or ILC, will join the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs as the two newest additions to the emerging vocational school. .
The ISS program, which was created in 1988 by history professor Paul Kennedy and was once an independent program, is now coming under the Jackson Institute flag. The ILC, however, took place especially this year within Jackson to house both the Maurice R. Greenberg World Program and the Petraeus-Recanati-Kaplan Fellowship. These new changes and additions mark a phase in the transformation of the Jackson Institute into the newest Yales vocational school, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
I am excited that the ISS will become part of Jackson, starting October 1, wrote Jackson Institute Director Jim Levinsohn in an email to News. As we build the framework for the new School, it is important to keep an eye on the teaching and research missions of the new School. Jackson School will focus on four key areas of Security and International Diplomacy; International Economics; Social, Political and Economic Development, and Global Public Goods. The ISS will play a key role in the first of these.
The International Security Studies program was created to connect the faculty that studies international security in history and political science. In the 1990s, the program served as the host institution for the Academic Center for United Nations Studies. In 2000, the ISS created the Grand Strategy Program, which is currently the independent Brady-Johnson Program in Grand Strategy.
It is an honor to work with ISS Director Arne Westad and Founding Director Paul Kennedy to support this increased focus on International Security Studies in Jackson, ISS Executive Director Ted Wittenstein told News. Given the complexity of threats to global security, it is so important to analyze these challenges from multiple perspectives and perspectives. The ISS calls for researchers and practitioners, supports teaching and research in academic disciplines, and mentors, and inspires the next generation of student leaders passionate about security studies.
The ILC program has a less extensive history. Established this year, it will bring together two Jackson programs under a single umbrella organization. Global Affairs Lecturer Emma Sky will head the International Leadership Center.
The World Fellows Program is a leadership development and training program that brings global professionals to the Yales campus to advance their academic and professional enrichment by contributing mentoring, teaching, and research to the Yale community. The Petraeus-Recanati-Kaplan Scholarship brings special military operators to Yale to develop their understanding of global affairs. Friends graduate with a one-year Master of Advanced Study in Global Affairs.
By bringing together existing leadership programs, we will be able to achieve synergies across programs, Levinsohn wrote for ILC. And with the mandate to enhance new leadership programs, Prof. Sky is confident it will create other creative and influential programs that will expand Jackson and Yales’ influence in new areas.
Westad, who will serve as director of the ISS, said one of his goals next year is to bring in faculty who may not have traditionally been involved in the program, but whose expertise is closely linked to security issues. international.
Wittenstein added that the shift to non-traditional security issues is natural.
The pandemic is highlighting many of what were once considered non-traditional or softer security issues [which] are really central to security studies, Wittenstein said. And so I think it’s an important direction for the ISS.
He pointed to one of the faculty members associated with the ISS, professor of anthropology, health and global affairs, Catherine Panter-Brick as an example of someone who studies non-traditional security issues but who will be involved in the ISS.
Reflecting on the broader implications of Jackson program inclusion, Westad said he thinks the ISS will help push the Jackson Institute toward more research and engagement with students outside the institute.
Levinsohn echoed Westads’ sentiments, expressing hope for the future of the Jackson Institute with these new additions.
Realizing quickly that an old saying is actually true, Levinsohn wrote for News. The amount is really greater than its parts. For example, we have seen how the conduct of the Grinberg World Fellows Program in Jackson has led to some very nice opportunities for graduate and jacksons students. I am confident I see much more of that kind of synergy in the near future.
The World Fellows program was created in 2002.
|
Sources
2/ https://yaledailynews.com/blog/2021/09/28/jackson-institute-of-global-affairs-incorporates-two-new-programs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]