The Jackson Institute for Global Affairs includes two new programs

On October 1, the International University Security Studies Program, or ISS, and the newly established International Leadership Center, or ILC, will join the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs as the two newest additions to the emerging vocational school. .

The ISS program, which was created in 1988 by history professor Paul Kennedy and was once an independent program, is now coming under the Jackson Institute flag. The ILC, however, took place especially this year within Jackson to house both the Maurice R. Greenberg World Program and the Petraeus-Recanati-Kaplan Fellowship. These new changes and additions mark a phase in the transformation of the Jackson Institute into the newest Yales vocational school, which is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

I am excited that the ISS will become part of Jackson, starting October 1, wrote Jackson Institute Director Jim Levinsohn in an email to News. As we build the framework for the new School, it is important to keep an eye on the teaching and research missions of the new School. Jackson School will focus on four key areas of Security and International Diplomacy; International Economics; Social, Political and Economic Development, and Global Public Goods. The ISS will play a key role in the first of these.

The International Security Studies program was created to connect the faculty that studies international security in history and political science. In the 1990s, the program served as the host institution for the Academic Center for United Nations Studies. In 2000, the ISS created the Grand Strategy Program, which is currently the independent Brady-Johnson Program in Grand Strategy.

It is an honor to work with ISS Director Arne Westad and Founding Director Paul Kennedy to support this increased focus on International Security Studies in Jackson, ISS Executive Director Ted Wittenstein told News. Given the complexity of threats to global security, it is so important to analyze these challenges from multiple perspectives and perspectives. The ISS calls for researchers and practitioners, supports teaching and research in academic disciplines, and mentors, and inspires the next generation of student leaders passionate about security studies.

The ILC program has a less extensive history. Established this year, it will bring together two Jackson programs under a single umbrella organization. Global Affairs Lecturer Emma Sky will head the International Leadership Center.

The World Fellows Program is a leadership development and training program that brings global professionals to the Yales campus to advance their academic and professional enrichment by contributing mentoring, teaching, and research to the Yale community. The Petraeus-Recanati-Kaplan Scholarship brings special military operators to Yale to develop their understanding of global affairs. Friends graduate with a one-year Master of Advanced Study in Global Affairs.

By bringing together existing leadership programs, we will be able to achieve synergies across programs, Levinsohn wrote for ILC. And with the mandate to enhance new leadership programs, Prof. Sky is confident it will create other creative and influential programs that will expand Jackson and Yales’ influence in new areas.

Westad, who will serve as director of the ISS, said one of his goals next year is to bring in faculty who may not have traditionally been involved in the program, but whose expertise is closely linked to security issues. international.

Wittenstein added that the shift to non-traditional security issues is natural.

The pandemic is highlighting many of what were once considered non-traditional or softer security issues [which] are really central to security studies, Wittenstein said. And so I think it’s an important direction for the ISS.

He pointed to one of the faculty members associated with the ISS, professor of anthropology, health and global affairs, Catherine Panter-Brick as an example of someone who studies non-traditional security issues but who will be involved in the ISS.

Reflecting on the broader implications of Jackson program inclusion, Westad said he thinks the ISS will help push the Jackson Institute toward more research and engagement with students outside the institute.

Levinsohn echoed Westads’ sentiments, expressing hope for the future of the Jackson Institute with these new additions.

Realizing quickly that an old saying is actually true, Levinsohn wrote for News. The amount is really greater than its parts. For example, we have seen how the conduct of the Grinberg World Fellows Program in Jackson has led to some very nice opportunities for graduate and jacksons students. I am confident I see much more of that kind of synergy in the near future.

The World Fellows program was created in 2002.