La Palma Volcano: Crying for those who have lost everything | World News





The Le Palma Donation Center is a place for evacuated residents to find clothes and food, and also a place for them to comfort each other. I met Rosin outside, she was getting a box of tin and fruit for her family. Her hometown was one of the first to be evacuated to the island. She starts crying as soon as she starts talking about the damage from the blast. The sister comforts him, but there is nothing he can say to change what has happened. Their cousin lost everything, his house swallowed lava. Rosy revealed over the weekend that the molten streams had lost her home, but she continues to cry thinking about others who have not been so lucky. “Like a great loneliness, a sadness – we do not know where we are, it is really difficult. But we have strength and we are all supporting each other through insecurity,” she says. Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





La Palma Volcano: Lava ready to enter the sea

These are extremely unsafe times for the island. Scientists can not predict when the volcano will stop eruptingwith Experts fear what will happen if the lava continues towards the sea. The impact would create explosions of toxic fumes full of hydrochloric acid. It would be dangerous to breathe and irritate the eyes and skin of nearby residents. People in coastal areas are told to stay home. More on La Palma volcano eruption Image:

The church of Padre Domingo Guerra is a haven for those who have fled their homes

There is fear and despair all over the island. The church of Padre Domingo Guerra is just outside the evacuated area below the volcano. About 14 members of his congregation have lost their homes. “Emotionally it is affecting a lot of people,” he says. “Older people are stronger, but they are afraid of losing even more than they have lost. But young people, they are also afraid because it is a new experience, so it creates a lot of questions for them.” The church of Padre Guerra is a shelter from the ashes that covers everything on the island. Roads are dangerous to move because the ash makes them slippery. Image:

A man wipes ash from a volcano in Santa Cruz de la Palma Pic: AP

Every morning, since the eruptions began, islanders have tried to clear the ashes from the sidewalks and even the roofs of buildings. They do not know how long they will have to do this. All they can do is wait to see what happens.

