MGM Resorts International announces the transaction to purchase the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Significant expected synergies and strategic value in adding The Cosmopolitan to MGM Resorts portfolio
The transaction advances the vision of MGM Resorts to be the leading gaming entertainment company in the world
LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (“The Company” or “MGM Resorts”) (NYSE: MGM) announced today that the Company has entered into a final agreement with Blackstone to acquire Cosmopolitan Las Vegas operations (“property” or “The Cosmopolitan”) for consideration in the amount of $ 1.625 billion, depending on the usual working capital adjustments.
The purchase price represents a multiplier of EBITDA approximately eight times adjusted, including expected operational synergies and identified revenue growth opportunities.
Upon closing the transaction, MGM Resorts will enter into a 30-year lease agreement, with three 10-year renewal options, in a partnership between Stonepeak Partners, the Cherng Family Trust and the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), which will acquire the real estate assets of The Cosmopolitan. MGM Resorts will pay an initial annual rent of $ 200 million, increasing each year to 2% for the first 15 years and greater than 2% or increasing the CPI (limited to 3%) thereafter.
“We are proud to add The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, to our portfolio,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “The Cosmopolitan brand is known worldwide for its unique customer base and high quality product and experiences, making it an ideal fit with our portfolio and advancing our vision of being the leading gaming entertainment company. “We look forward to welcoming The Cosmopolitan’s guests and staff to the MGM Resorts family.”
“With over $ 500 million in invested capital to improve the property since 2014, The Cosmopolitan offers a tremendous opportunity to expand our customer base and provide a greater depth of choice for our Las Vegas guests,” he said. said CFO of MGM Resorts, Jonathan Halkyard. “We believe we can utilize the expertise, operating platform and other highly achievable synergies of MGM Resorts to continue to provide the best classroom service, fostering property growth.”
Ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last 12 months ended February 29, 2020, Cosmopolitan generated $ 959 million in net revenue and $ 316 million in regulated EBITDAR1. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, the property generated $ 234 million in net income and $ 92 million in regulated EBITDAR1with
Cosmopolitan, a contemporary world-class luxury resort and casino, opened in December 2010 and has undergone significant capital improvements since Blackstone acquired the property in 2014. Property Features:
- 3,032 rooms and suites that were renovated in December 2018, most of which have a terrace overlooking the iconic Las Vegas,
- a 110,000-square-foot casino with high-end gaming areas for VIP guests,
- 26 food and beverage offerings in trend, with 19 new concepts introduced in the last four years,
- a 3,200-seat theater (Chelsea),
- Marquee nightclub and day club hosting the best DJs from around the world,
- 243,000 square meters of meeting space located in the center, with the latest technology to accommodate large and small groups,
- 21,000 square feet of retail rent space, and
- a 40,000-square-foot spa and gym.
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other common closing conditions.
1Calculated as EBITDA before rent, impairment loss and pre-opening expenses, and after corporate expenses.
ABOUT MGM INTERNATIONAL RESORTS
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is a global S&P 500 entertainment company with national and international locations featuring top-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meeting and conference facilities, exceptional live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and a wide range of restaurants, nightlife and retail offers. MGM Resorts creates attractive, iconic experiences through its Las Vegas-inspired group of brands. The portfolio of MGM Resorts includes 31 unique hotel and destination game offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most popular travel brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and MGM Park. The Company 50/50 Venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers American sports betting and online gaming through major market brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The company is currently pursuing its intended expansion in Asia through the integrated resort option in Japan. Through “Focusing on what matters: Embracing humanity and protecting the planet” PHILOSOPHER, MGM Resorts is committed to creating a more sustainable future as it strives to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company that are recognized as one of the most admired companies of FORTUNE Magazine in the World. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.comWith Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl active Tweet and Facebook AND Instagramwith
STATEMENTS FOR VIEW
Statements in this notice that are not historical facts are future statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Law Reform Act, as amended, and include risks and / or uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s public records. with Securities and Exchange Commission. Future statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “can”, “can”, “will”, “should”, “seeks”, “likely”, “aims”, “” plans “,” pro forma “,” projects “,” estimates “or” predicts “or negatives of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions or indicate future events or trends and are not limited to historical issues. The Company has based future statements on current management expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectations regarding the closing of the acquisition and any benefits expected to be received from the acquisition. Future statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be inaccurate or inaccurate, and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not warrant that the transaction or other events described herein will occur as described (or will occur at all). These future statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those shown in such future statements include the risks associated with the Company’s ability to complete the transaction on the terms described herein or all, satisfying the closing conditions. , including obtaining regulatory approvals to which the transaction is subject, which may delay or prevent the completion of the transaction, the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in which the Company operates and competes with other travel destinations throughout the United States and the world, design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks associated with international operations, permits, licenses, financing, approvals and cases other contingencies in relation to growth in new or existing jurisdictions and description of additional bed risks and uncertainties in the Company Form 10-K reports, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K (including any changes to those reports). In issuing future statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. If the Company updates one or more future statements, it should not be concluded that it will make additional updates in connection with those other future statements.
MGM RESORTS CONTACTS:
