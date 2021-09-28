MGM Resorts International announces the transaction to purchase the operations of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Significant expected synergies and strategic value in adding The Cosmopolitan to MGM Resorts portfolio

The transaction advances the vision of MGM Resorts to be the leading gaming entertainment company in the world

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –MGM Resorts International (“The Company” or “MGM Resorts”) (NYSE: MGM) announced today that the Company has entered into a final agreement with Blackstone to acquire Cosmopolitan Las Vegas operations (“property” or “The Cosmopolitan”) for consideration in the amount of $ 1.625 billion, depending on the usual working capital adjustments.

The purchase price represents a multiplier of EBITDA approximately eight times adjusted, including expected operational synergies and identified revenue growth opportunities.

Upon closing the transaction, MGM Resorts will enter into a 30-year lease agreement, with three 10-year renewal options, in a partnership between Stonepeak Partners, the Cherng Family Trust and the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”), which will acquire the real estate assets of The Cosmopolitan. MGM Resorts will pay an initial annual rent of $ 200 million, increasing each year to 2% for the first 15 years and greater than 2% or increasing the CPI (limited to 3%) thereafter.

“We are proud to add The Cosmopolitan, a luxury resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, to our portfolio,” said MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. “The Cosmopolitan brand is known worldwide for its unique customer base and high quality product and experiences, making it an ideal fit with our portfolio and advancing our vision of being the leading gaming entertainment company. “We look forward to welcoming The Cosmopolitan’s guests and staff to the MGM Resorts family.”

“With over $ 500 million in invested capital to improve the property since 2014, The Cosmopolitan offers a tremendous opportunity to expand our customer base and provide a greater depth of choice for our Las Vegas guests,” he said. said CFO of MGM Resorts, Jonathan Halkyard. “We believe we can utilize the expertise, operating platform and other highly achievable synergies of MGM Resorts to continue to provide the best classroom service, fostering property growth.”

Ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic in the last 12 months ended February 29, 2020, Cosmopolitan generated $ 959 million in net revenue and $ 316 million in regulated EBITDAR1. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, the property generated $ 234 million in net income and $ 92 million in regulated EBITDAR1with

Cosmopolitan, a contemporary world-class luxury resort and casino, opened in December 2010 and has undergone significant capital improvements since Blackstone acquired the property in 2014. Property Features:

3,032 rooms and suites that were renovated in December 2018, most of which have a terrace overlooking the iconic Las Vegas,

a 110,000-square-foot casino with high-end gaming areas for VIP guests,

26 food and beverage offerings in trend, with 19 new concepts introduced in the last four years,

a 3,200-seat theater (Chelsea),

Marquee nightclub and day club hosting the best DJs from around the world,

243,000 square meters of meeting space located in the center, with the latest technology to accommodate large and small groups,

21,000 square feet of retail rent space, and

a 40,000-square-foot spa and gym.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other common closing conditions.

1Calculated as EBITDA before rent, impairment loss and pre-opening expenses, and after corporate expenses.



