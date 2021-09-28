International
Gas stations in Britain are drying up due to the absence of a truck driver after BrexitExBulletin
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
Gas stations are closed in parts of the UK as the UK struggles with a shortage of tanker drivers. In Greater London, drivers are roaming the streets in search of open pumps. And NPR’s Frank Langfitt spent the day shooting for fuel himself. We have him online to talk about what he found in that odyssey.
Hello, Frank.
FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: (Laughter) Hello, Gold.
SHAPIRO: How bad is it out there?
LANGFITT: really really bad. You know, my fuel gauge – I did not plan on that. I should have. But my fuel gauge was red. So I jumped on a bike this afternoon, went for a walk around six gas stations and it all closed. But when I was cycling – I was sitting next to one of the stations now that I normally go.
But when I was cycling, I just asked the drivers, where should I go? And I got a tip to go up to a freeway out here where there were lines but there was gas and people were moving. But for the most part, it’s hard to find.
SHAPIRO: What did the people in those lines say to you?
LANGFITT: Well, I met a guy named Gary Jones. He said the situation in the city is really grim.
GARY JONES: Where I came from in London is a nightmare. There is nothing at all. Every station is shot. And if there is anyone – whatever is open, it is just queues all the way everywhere.
LANGFITT: And some – you know, some were relieved when they found gas. One of the people I was talking to was Tristan Tullman. He was pumping gas at the time. And he is an area manager for a supermarket chain.
TRISTAN TULLMAN: Seven stations where I went today.
LANGFITT: Did you go to seven stations?
TULLMAN: Yes. I just took my partner to Luton Airport and tried six stations before this one. By tomorrow, if I had not found this, I would not be going to work because I drive the car for a living. I drive to different stores.
SHAPIRO: Wow. Frank, how did things get worse?
LANGFITT: So this has been a long time in preparation. There is a lack of driver, I think, many years. And that has to do with poor working conditions, drivers will tell you. There have been a host of early pensions and also Brexit. Now, there is the Road Transport Association. They estimate that 20,000 European drivers went home before Brexit in January, leaving a gap.
And then last week, there was information – a leak from a government meeting that BP was kind of – probably had two-thirds of the fuel it has in normal times. And people started to panic. And one woman I also met at the pump today, her name is Elle Trubridge. She works in retail. And, you know, I asked him who he thought had been the biggest factor.
ELLE TRUBRIDGE: The Brexit thing is probably first and foremost, really. What I believe is the big issue behind the absence, so …
LANGFITT: Did you vote for Brexit, if I may ask?
TRUBRIDGE: I did.
LANGFITT: How do you feel about that at the moment?
TRUBRIDGE: Yes, it’s quite painful. I also support many small businesses that are also being severely punished by it. But I think this is probably to be expected – he probably did not have enough knowledge to make an informed decision before him, so a little regrettable.
SHAPIRO: All right, Frank. Well, what is the British government doing to solve this problem?
LANGFITT: Well, one of the things they continue to point out is that there really is no shortage of fuel. It’s just a matter of drivers, not having enough of them. So they have decided to actually issue 5,000 new visas to foreign drivers. But it will take time. And the key, I think, is just getting the tanks out to the stations over time, reopening the stations, and getting people to calm down a bit.
SHAPIRO: How long do people wait for this to last? And are there likely to be political consequences?
LANGFITT: Well, I think the government says within a few days, it needs to improve. And I think they hope for the weekend. And in terms of political damage, I mean, for now, people around the London area are quite shocked by this. But if it passes, you know, in the next week or so, I think that would be just a mistake. The big problem, however, is that the government has to tackle this problem because they can not afford it to happen again.
SHAPIRO: Frank Langfitt of NPR, thank you very much.
LANGFITT: Happy to do that, Ari.
(SONDBITE OF JON HOPKINS “LOST IN THOUGHT”)
