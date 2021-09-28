Smaller parties are likely to decide who leads the next governmentExBulletin

International
BERLIN One day after the election in Germany, whichever party wins the most votes usually tries to lure other parties with smaller numbers of votes to form a new government. But the results of Sunday’s election were not typical.
The two main voters, the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) and the center-right Christian Democrats (CDU / CSU), received less than half of all votes, with 25.7% and 24.1%, respectively. The other half of the vote went to a cast of parties, starting with the Greens, Germany’s liberal FDP party, the country’s far-right AfD party and a few others.
This rare scenario clashed in the “Berliner Runde”, the German televised roundtable discussion between the main party candidates for chancellor that took place two hours after exit polls showed a dead heat between the SPD and the CDU / CSU on Sunday evening .
FDP chancellor Christian Lindner turned Germany’s political tradition at the helm by suggesting that his party, which received only 11.5% of the vote, planned to meet first with the Green Party to decide which from the two main parties would like to partner with “It goes without saying that talks between the smaller parties can now begin to take place,” agreed Annalena Baerbock, the Green Party’s candidate for chancellor, who received 14.8% of the vote .
The Greens and the FDP are joining
“Smaller parties are in the driver’s seat,” says Sudha David-Wilp of the German Marshall Fund. Angela Merkel “has left a very fragmented political landscape in Germany, so it looks like it will take three parties to form a majority for the next government. So the smaller parties, the Greens and the FDP, are coming together to called for shootings for the next government “.
The big question is whether these two parties will be able to agree on a third partner in a coalition government, given how little they have in common.
The Greens are an environmental, progressive party that wants to make Germany carbon neutral as soon as possible through government spending and higher taxes. They have had a profound impact on this election: They have channeled a growing frustration among Germans over climate change into a move that has forced Germany’s two largest parties to change their platforms on the issue.
The FDP, on the other hand, is a liberal-minded libertarian party whose platform is strongly focused on fiscal responsibility and the fight against high taxes.
Both parties are calling for new voters, for the first time
The only thing these two parties have in common is the type of voters they appeal to. According to exit polls, the FDP and the Greens received the most support from young voters for the first time. And along with the SPD, both parties were the only ones to see gains in voter support since the last German election in 2017.
SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz admitted so much in a speech after the official results were released. “Voters have made it clear,” he told supporters. “They have said who should form the next government. They strengthened three parties – the SDP, the Greens and the FDP – and this is a clear mandate from the citizens of this country for these parties to lead the next government.”
But it will not be easy for the FDP, a party campaigning for lower taxes, to reach an agreement with the Greens and the SPD, which want to raise the minimum wage and tax richer Germans. David-Wilp says Lindner, the FDP candidate, is likely to seek to become finance minister in one of the most powerful positions within the German government in exchange for joining a coalition with the Greens and Social Democrats.
“If pushed, Olaf Schultz is ready to give Christian Lindner the finance ministry,” says David-Wilp, “because, in a sense, he also has a strong desire to have Christian Lindner on his team since Olaf Scholz, in the end of the day, is a centrist, and Christian Lindner and the FDP, with their emphasis on fiscal discipline, would almost help Olaf Scholz ease the fire within his party and within the Greens in terms of taxation and spending more.
But David-Wilp says the tripartite talks could take a long time and could take weeks if not months before Germany has its next government.
