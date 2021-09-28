International
Active COVID-19 cases in Alberta totaled 21,307 on Monday; ICU cases are on the rise
Alberta confirmed 5,181 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the province said Monday.
Of the 15,989 tests performed on Friday, 1,882 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. On Saturday, 1,541 cases were identified by 14,846 tests. On Sunday, 1,758 cases were confirmed by 15,037 tests.
The total number of active cases across the province rose to 21,307 on Monday, from 20,040 reported on Friday.
As of Monday, there were 1,063 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 265 of whom were being treated at the ICU.
This is a jump from 243 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 on Friday.
Over the weekend, an additional 23 deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing Alberta’s death from the disease to 2,645.
As of Monday, Alberta Health Services has 370 ICU beds, including 197 additional spaces, an increase of 114 percent over 173.
“The AHS has opened 38 additional ICU spaces in the last seven days,” said spokeswoman Kerry Williamson.
Alberta has 312 patients in the ICU, “the vast majority of whom are COVID positive,” Williamson said.
“This is the highest number of patients in the ICU since the onset of the pandemic.”
The number of patients in the ICU increased by 11 percent last week.
The ICU capacity for Alberta is 84 percent. Without the added space, capacity would be 180 percent, the AHS said.
The Calgary area is operating at 80 percent of its current capacity. The Edmonton area is operating at 86 percent capacity (including added space).
Dr Deena Hinshaw said Monday that of the 265 Albertans with COVID-19 in the ICU, 91.7 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
COVID-19: Alberta Education confirms 5 schools switching to online classes
Fifty-eight intensive care physicians representing part of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) sent a letter Monday saying the province remains on the brink of a health system collapse.
The association says the demand for intensive care nurses is so great that the number of patients assigned to each nurse has increased, putting the level of care well below normal standards.
It comes a day after Albertas, the former chief medical officer of health, wrote a letter urging the government to launch a fire blockade in a bid to slow the fourth wave.
Overcrowded Alberta hospitals shift care amid COVID-19 crisis
Doctors from every corner of the province say it is not too late to change course when it comes to slowing the fourth wave even though the time to act is now.
They agreed with the data presented at last week’s press conference by the Alberta government, and the decision to implement further public health measures.
However, ICU doctors hope that public health measures are here to stay until the number of cases decreases.
100% of young Alberta COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital were unvaccinated: Hinshaw
