Many Manitoba municipalities close to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation





Many municipalities around Manitoba will close their offices in recognition of National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Thursday. The Manitoba Municipal Administrators Association, which represents municipal workers in the province, surveyed 137 member municipalities to see how they planned to mark September 30th. They received 86 responses, with 81 saying they would close and five saying they would stay open, said chief executive Adrienne Bestland. Some municipal offices will wave flags at half-staff, while others will illuminate their buildings and monuments in orange in recognition of the day. The federal government passed legislation in May to create National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as hundreds of unmarked burial sites were found at the sites of several former residential schools across Canada. The Manitoba government is also closing non-core offices and closing schools that day. The five Manitoba communities that said their offices remain open Thursday are Ritchot Municipality, Niverville City, Altona City, Leaf Rapids City and Portage la Prairie Rural Municipality. However, after responding to the poll, Ritchot Mayor Chris Ewen said the city administration informed the council that the long-standing municipal policy required it to give staff all legal leave. Tax season conflict Initially, the municipality had planned to stay open because the time of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was in conflict with their tax season. “This was a tough decision by the council, and it just came down to how quickly we had to make the decision,” he said. In addition to closing its offices, the community will wave its flags at half-staff, and has planned a walk through the parks in four communities Ile des Chenes, Grande Pointe, Ste. Agathe and Ste. Adolphe. Books by indigenous authors will be placed in public places where people can go and read about the experiences of indigenous people. Niverville Mayor Myron Dyck also said the decision to stay open this year came down to planning the city’s tax season. “But from this year on, as this will be ongoing, we will change the tax billing date to no more than September 30,” Dyck said. A newly opened community recreation center will soon include a local museum “to be able to honor all the people who have been part of this area around us, including our indigenous friends and neighbors,” Dyck said. The museum was planned before the federal government created the Sept. 30 holiday, Dyck said.

