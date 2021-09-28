Two transgender women win seats in the next German Parliament





The name Tessa Ganserer did not appear in the vote in Sunday’s election, but Ms. Ganserer again won a seat representing a Nuremberg district, making history as one of the first two transgender people to join the German Parliament. She had to run under the name her parents gave her at birth because she refused to submit to the 40-year-old law of the country requiring a medical certificate before a person legally changed her name and gender identity. Another trans woman, Nyke Slawik, 27, also won a seat. Both belong to the Green Party, which has a strong chance of entering government as part of a coalition. Crazy! Mrs. Slawik wrote on her Instagram page. I still can not really believe it, but after this historic election result I will definitely be part of the next German Parliament.

Ms. Ganserer, 44, wrote on her Facebook page: It was the election campaign of our lives and it was worth it. The old, backward thought was punished yesterday. In 2017, Germany legalized same-sex marriage and adoption by gay parents and adopted a partial ban on conversion therapy, which aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. This year, the country banned surgeries aimed at assigning babies to specific genders if they were born with sexual characteristics. This means that parents can no longer make that choice; children get the right to decide for themselves later in life. But lawmakers rejected two bills proposed by the Greens and Free Democrats that would generally make it easier for transgender people to identify. They are currently required to obtain a medical certificate, costing hundreds to thousands of dollars, under the country’s Transgender Law, passed in 1981. Working to change that demand, which opponents describe as stigmatizing as well as costly, will be one of Ms Ganserers’ priorities in Parliament, she said. Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat candidate who hopes to become chancellor, blamed the Christian Democratic Union during the campaign for failing to change the medical certification law under the previous government. Rights groups hope the combination of a Social Democrat-led government and two trans representatives will provide an impetus for change.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/27/world/europe/german-parliament-transgender-women.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos