Gas Vs. Electricity Plans: Which One to Choose?     

The average price of electricity in Queensland is around AUD 20/kWh. The per-unit cost of natural gas is usually cheaper than that of electricity. Electricity rates are skyrocketing, and residents are constantly looking for ways to save money.

By minimizing your utility bill, you will have more money to put aside in your savings account. There are more than 25 energy suppliers selling energy plans in Queensland. These companies offer several gas and electricity plans.

So you can easily find a plan that suits your requirements. Many things need to be considered to find the cheapest gas and electricity plans, and the first one would be how much money you will save.

Upfront Purchase and Installation Costs

Some energy plans require a large amount of money to be paid upfront, and if you have a limited budget, this would undoubtedly cause problems. The upfront costs of purchase and installation associated with gas plans are usually higher.

However, the average cost of gas plans is around AUD 22. Hence, gas plans may be the cheaper option in the long run.

Cost of Running Gas or Electricity

Electricity costs are usually charged at a rate per kWh. The average electricity usage rate is around 23 cents, while the average gas running cost is about 5.01 cents.

While it’s evident that gas running costs are much lower, it is vital to note that one kWh of electricity has much more power than an MJ of gas. This means that you will need more MJ’s of gas to power an appliance.

Plan Benefits and Specifications

You might miss out on some special deals or packages, so you must research the cheapest gas and electricity plans before committing to a specific plan.

Some energy plans are best suited for specific households. If a resident has a medical condition, you might be better off with another plan.

Convenience

All energy providers offer customers an easy way to manage their accounts online, which is also free for most plans. You can easily monitor your daily electricity usage, and the information you need is only a click away.

Ensure that you sign up for email alerts, as this would provide you with an early warning system to address any issues promptly.

Deals and Incentives

Find out if any special deals or packages might interest you. Although most energy companies offer great incentives, they might not be suitable for every home.

You should carefully read through the terms and conditions of any plan before committing to it. But if you fail to do so, you might end up paying too much.

You will also find that many gift card giveaways can make your life even easier. You might receive a gift card from significant retailers or smaller businesses that offer you an additional discount on your monthly bills.

Analyze Your Savings

Think about the future and how much money you can save by choosing one energy type over another. If your appliance usage requirements are minimal, then gas plans may be the right way to go.

Final Thoughts

There are several energy plan providers, but it doesn’t mean that they are all equal. You should look at your previous usage patterns to decide on the cheapest available plans.