September 28, 2021 “SUPER NINTENDO WORLD EXPANSION WORLDS PIRST * GONKEY KONG TEMEDS ZONE APPOINTED TO OPEN N 20 2024”





Since its opening, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan has gained worldwide attention from fans and guests who continue to get excited while experiencing land trips, interactive themed entertainment, and games with iconic Nintendo characters. To further immerse guests in Nintendo’s popular gaming series, Universal Studios Japan will expand the land to include a new Thekey Kong-themed area. The area will have a sleigh, interactive experience and themed goods and food. Guests will be able to take a walk on the wild side through the lush jungles where Donkey Kong and his friends live. The new area will open in 2024. The Nintendo Donkey Kong franchise started with an arcade game in 1981 and quickly grabbed the hearts of fans all over the world. Since then, the Donkey Kong gaming series has consistently offered more games on Nintendo video game systems, such as the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, Wii and Nintendo Switch. The series has sold over 65 million units (as of March 2021) worldwide for generations of fans. The Universal creative team and Nintendo creative team including Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Super Mario will bring to life the new Donkey Kong themed area. The area will be a game changer that combines innovative technology and popular global approach to Universal theme park entertainment with Nintendo creativity. With the addition of the Donkey Kong area, the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan will increase in size by approximately 70%. JL Bonnier, President and CEO, Universal Studios Japan SUPER NINTENDO WORLD creates a whole new level of entertainment in the theme park and has quickly become an exciting experience, indispensable for our guests. We are excited to continue working with Nintendo as we fulfill our vision to bring the characters and their stories to life. Our new Donkey Kong themed area will bring even more excitement and fun to the SUPER NINTENDO WORLD experience. Shigeru Miyamoto, Representative Director, Nintendo Member I am very happy to be able to make the world of Donkey Kong a reality by following the world of Mario. I look forward to creating an exciting Donkey Kong experience with the amazing team at Universal. It will take some time until it is completed, but it will be a unique area not only for people who are familiar with Donkey Kong games, but for all guests. *Based on Universal Studios Japan in-house research of objects based on the world of Nintendo brand characters. About Nintendo Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become world-renowned names, including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokmon, Animal Crossing, Pikmin and Splatoon, through devices its integrated and software products. Nintendo aims to provide unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for all, the production and marketing of video game equipment, such as the Nintendo Switch family system, the development and operation of applications for smart devices, and collaboration with partners in a range of other entertainment initiatives. such as visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.1 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the inception of the Nintendo Entertainment System more than 30 years ago, to today and into the future, Nintendo’s ongoing mission is to create unique entertainment that smiles on the faces of people all over the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nintendo.co.jp/corporate/release/en/2021/210928.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos