5 overnight developments from around the world

Here is a summary of key developments around the world today.

World Bank says Delta variant slows economic growth in East Asia and the Pacific

The World Bank said Monday that the recovery in the East Asia and Pacific region has been undermined by the spread of the covid Delta variant, which is likely to slow economic growth and increase inequality in the region.

Economic activity began to slow in the second quarter of 2021, and growth forecasts have been downgraded for most countries in the region, according to the World Bank for East Asia and Pacific Economic Update, fall 2021. Except for China, whose economy is projected to expands by 8.5 percent, the rest of the region is projected to grow by only 2.5 percent.

North Korea launched a missile toward the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, the South Korean military said. This comes after Pyongyang reiterated a call for the United States and South Korea to abandon their “hostile policy” to resume talks.

North Korean state media reported on Monday what they said were successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile, which analysts said could be the country’s first such weapon with nuclear capabilities. (Reuters file)

The rocket was fired from the central northern province of Jagang around 6:40 a.m. (2140 GMT), the Chiefs of General Staff said. The Japanese Ministry of Defense said it appeared to be a ballistic missile, without giving many details. The latest test underscored the steady development of North Korea’s weapons systems, boosting stocks for stalled talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in exchange for easing US sanctions.

A Taliban gunman stands on the corner of a busy street overnight in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday, September 17, 2021. (AP)

The Taliban on Monday banned barbers in a southern Afghan province from shaving or trimming their beards, claiming their decree is in line with Sharia, or Islamic, law. The order in Helmand province was issued by the deputy and virtue department of the Taliban governments against barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital.

During their previous rule in Afghanistan, the Taliban adhered to a harsh interpretation of Islam. Ever since they invaded Kabul on August 15 and regained control of the country, the world is looking to see if they can re-establish their strict rule of the late 1990s.

Two transgender women win seats in the German parliament

Tessa Ganserer, member of the German Green Party and transgender candidate for the German Bundestag election poses for a photo during a Reuters TV report in the Bavarian Parliament in Munich, Germany, July 6, 2021. REUTERS / Andreas Gebert

Two German politicians from the Greens have made history by becoming the first transgender women to win parliamentary seats in the 2021 German national elections. Tessa Ganserer and Nyke Slawik were represented for the Greens party, which came third in the election, increasing its share in voting at 14.8% from 8.9% in 2017.

The results of Sunday’s election will play a key role in building a new tripartite coalition government. “It is a historic victory for the Greens, but also for the trans-emancipatory movement and for the entire queer community,” Ganserer, 44, told Reuters, adding that the results were a symbol of an open and tolerant society.

US President Joe Biden on Monday received his boost of coronavirus, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 and older and approved them for others with pre-existing medical conditions.

Today I took my COVID-19 booster and just like my first and second dose, it was safe and easy. Get vaccinated. Together, can we save lives and defeat this virus. pic.twitter.com/gtNAQqmOoj Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 27, 2021

Biden, 78, received his first stroke on December 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on January 11. (Source: Twitter / @POTUS)

The most important thing we need to do is get more people vaccinated, Biden said before taking the booster, adding that it had no side effects after his first or second strokes. Biden received his first stroke on December 21 and his third dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden.