News Analysis Bidens remarks in Indian press spark controversy at White House conference
… because they (the American press) will not ask any questions instead, Mr. Biden can be heard saying in a video clip from an Indian TV channel
The American and Indian press made headlines last week after President Joe Biden suggested, before reporters were allowed in the Oval Office on Friday for a press release, that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not ask questions and that the Indian press was too better than the American press.
The main results from the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the USA Worldview with Suhasini Haidar
The Indian press behaves much better than the American press I think, with your permission, we can not answer the questions because they will not ask any questions instead, Mr. Biden can be heard saying in a video clip from an Indian TV channel which was in the Oval Office, set up before the journalists arrived.
The Indian press has been on the receiving end of non-flattering restrictions and references from several neighborhoods in Washington DC in recent days, over Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US capital.
First, the issue of restrictive access to Mr.’s events. Modis. Then, Mr. Bidens hot microphone moment, during which he said that the Indian press behaved much better than their American counterparts. Third, and most recently, in the context of questions from US reporters at Monday’s White House press conference.
Not a compliment
In general, being better called is not considered a compliment by journalists.
Mr Bidens’ comments in this case are similar to those of his predecessors from 2017.
You have a friendly press, said former US President Donald Trump to Mr. Modi during the Prime Ministers’ visit to the White House.
Asked on Monday why the US President was criticizing American reporters in that environment, the White House Press Secretary said: Well, I would first notice that he asked questions on Friday and he asked questions again today. And I think what he said is that they are [the U.S. press] not always to the point.
Now, I know that’s not something anyone wants to hear here [the White House briefing room], but what I think he was conveying is, you know, today he might want to talk about the COVID vaccine and some of the questions are not always about the topic he is talking about that day. I do not think it was meant to be a strong blow to members of the media, she said.
Asked by another reporter if the President was hesitant about questions before a foreign leader, in the context of Mr Bidens’ meetings last week with Mr Modi and, before that, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Ms Psaki denied that was the case.
He got questions by standing next to a foreign leader many, many times in the past and will continue to do so, she said.
Mr Biden often addresses the press however, these addresses often consist of calling reporters using a list of predefined names.
Freedom of the press
Then came a question that seemed to speak to Mr. Bidens about the lack of knowledge about the environment of the Indian press, as well as a poor ranking of the Indian press in terms of press freedoms.
The president said the Indian press behaved better than the American press, but the Indian press ranks 142nd in the world, according to Reporters Without Borders, for press freedom. How does he say this about the American press, compared to the Indian press? asked a reporter Mrs. Psaki.
I would simply tell you that having now worked for the President, serving in this role for nine months, having seen him receive questions from the press more than 140 times, including today and Friday, that he certainly respects the role of the press, the role of the free press. We make sure we have the press with us, of course, when we travel, that we have the press with us for spraying in foreign capitals and we will continue, Ms. Psaki said.
And I think that should speak to his commitment to press freedom around the world.
No leaders answered questions after the Modi-Biden meeting, and reporters shouted questions at them as the rally dispersed.
The Indian press group for bilateral meetings with Mr. Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as for Quad, had guaranteed seats only for the state media and a private news agency. Some outfits were assigned more than one seat (such as for handling the camera and related equipment). The White House press group is set up by a system administered by officials and the White House Correspondents Association, whose rules are recognized and shared upon request. The White House Press Office did not seem aware that access to the Indian press pool for events was not a process of equal opportunity.
Hindu was finally able to join the press sprays at the beginning of each meeting (the only access given to each press). However, at no point was it informed that a place would be allowed in these. It is still unclear exactly how this happened.
Mr Modi did not address the press during his visit. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held two record briefings during the course of the visit to Washington.
Following the Quad meeting on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a press conference at the White House. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga addressed the press on Friday evening and Saturday morning.
