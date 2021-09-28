International
The plan to reopen the international borders will be unveiled by Scott Morrison
International travel bans can be a matter of weeks away, as NSW and Victoria are close to achieving their vaccination targets.
One of the most hated freedom bans imposed on Australians since the start of the pandemic will be lifted with the Prime Minister announcing the end of the closure of international borders as some states move towards a seven-day quarantine plan at home for international travelers.
International arrival limits agreed by the national cabinet are also likely to be lifted in states embracing the seven-day quarantine option at home, once an 80 per cent double-dose achievement is achieved.
NSW is likely to be the first out-of-level taxi with overseas flights and the Victorian prime minister is also in talks with the prime minister on lifting international travel bans.
It is a move that is expected to trigger a dramatic increase in Qanta flights to and from Australia before Christmas and could hold the key to helping thousands of stranded Australians return to their homes during the summer holidays.
But states that refuse to move to reopen state borders including Western Australia and Queensland will be shut down by international travel benefits and citizens returning to those states may be forced to pay thousands of dollars in hotel quarantine if they do not find a friend in states that offer home quarantine.
The Prime Minister first announced the closure of the border on 20 March 2020 for all non-citizens and non-residents. Even Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family had to apply for an exemption to travel and quarantine at a hotel for 14 days upon arrival at a cost of over $ 3,000.
In August, the Morrison government tacitly imposed a ban on overseas travel with Australian citizens leaving the country and even told people living abroad that they might not be allowed to leave Australia.
The changes will follow the path outlined by the Doherty Institute, but international travel bans will be lifted on a much faster trajectory than previously imagined.
NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said the hotel quarantine system was an idea that “had passed its use to date”.
“If you are fully vaccinated with a vaccine that our authorities consider to be effective and safe, you will be able to quarantine at home. We are passing the pilot as we speak. But the hotel quarantine system for returned Australians has passed. “If you are fully vaccinated, you should be able to quarantine at home,” she told ABC Breakfast on Tuesday morning.
“I will welcome him,” she said. “I think every country should do its best for the country. “Our contribution to New South Wales will be to welcome Australians home. If other state prime ministers are not inclined to do so. I’m more than happy to welcome Australians home. Australians are separated from their loved ones. for a long time. “
“I would be more than happy to welcome Australians home, fully vaccinated Australians will be able to quarantine at home in New South Wales. And no doubt every other state prime minister will have his own decisions about what he wants. “We make sure they go safely on a flight to their state. What happens after that is a matter for the prime minister of their state.”
The Doherty Institute outlined a plan to lift restrictions on immigrants returning home to Australia and restrictions on travel abroad for vaccinated people once 80 per cent of Australians are vaccinated.
Initial road map re-evaluated
Until August this was not expected to happen until 2022. The roadmap predicted that international travel would start slowly with the proposed travel bubbles to Singapore and the Pacific next year.
The federal budget also predicted that the borders would remain largely closed until July 2022.
But with NSW and Victoria now on track to reach 80 per cent doubled doses within weeks, Australia could open up much faster and talks are under way between the Prime Minister and Prime Ministers on how to achieve it as quickly as possible.
“We never predicted the speed at which it would happen and the demand that was there,” the NSW Prime Minister said.
“So by the end of October, our citizens will be able to move freely in New South Wales and a condition we add to this, if there is a localized increase in cases,” the Doherty report advises, as experts will do. “Our health, some restrictions or targeted restrictions in a certain locality. Once you open, we will see an increase in cases.”
Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said his state would reach the crucial milestone of 80 percent of community singles dosed with a Covid vaccine today.
“We will skip 80 percent of the single dose. This is an amazing achievement and all Victorians who have been vaccinated or booked an appointment should be very proud of that,” he said.
“We will do this and we will do it right. I am very positive and optimistic about the future because we can see the past now.”
Speaking in Washington earlier this week, the prime minister confirmed that an announcement was imminent.
“We will look at our international borders, especially for Australians to leave and return and Australians who are abroad and have been vaccinated to return, and that will happen before the end of the year,” he said.
“It could happen before. I mean, we have now reached a point where half of our adult population, over the age of 16, has been double vaccinated. Three-quarters of them have made their first vaccination. In our older population, those rates are already much higher, over ninety percent. And, thus, with vaccines, this is improving our resilience, and we will be able to open those boundaries.
“But I’ll tell you what the closure of those borders did, it saved over 30,000 lives in Australia. We also took action to save a living. And our economy has come back strong, even with the restrictions we have in place now. “As they rise, then we will see our economy recover strongly. There is nothing wrong with our economy. The only thing holding back is definitely the constraints that are helping to save lives.”
