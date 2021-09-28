



This dog can definitely hear it when people say he is a good guy. Sometimes, all it takes to set a Guinness World Record is to have a unique feature. For example, a dog named Lou recently earned his place in the record book as having the longest ears in a living dog. The bad owner, Paige, told Guinness that she always knew his ears were longer than average. According to in a press release from the record-keeping organization, Paige decided to just measure them during the pandemic. FRIEND M MAN GOOD MAN OF MAN: ALBANIAN NEIGHBOR DOGS WHEN THE OWNER HIT “Lou is a black, smoky dog, and they should all have ears that extend at least to the tip of their nose,” explained Paige, a veterinary technician. “All black and black cockroaches have beautiful long ears, some are longer than others. Their long ears crawl on the ground and evoke aromas when tracing on the field. This makes them excellent at tracking long, very old or “cold tracks that other dog breeds can not catch”. FOLLOW N ON FACEBOOK for more LOFESTYLE FOX news Bad ears reach 13.38 inches. Paige said that while Lous’s ears are extremely long, they do not require much more cleaning than those of a normal dog. However, during the winter, she locks them in an ear heater to keep them from crawling in the snow. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION “People always have questions about the breed. Birds are not very common in this region, so I have the opportunity to educate a lot of people about the breed,” Paige said. “Of course everyone wants to touch the ears, they are very easy to fall in love with just one glance.”

