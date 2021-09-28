



Greta Thunberg has apologized to global leaders for their promises to address climate emergencies, calling them blah, blah, blah. She quoted Boris Johnson as saying: “This is not an expensive act, politically correct, embracing the rabbit and Narendra Modi: Fighting climate change requires innovation, cooperation and willpower, but said science does not lie.” Carbon emissions are on track to grow by 16% by 2030, according to the UN, instead of halving, which is the cut needed to keep global warming below the internationally agreed 1.5C limit. Build better. Blah blah blah. Green economy. Blah blah blah. Zero zero by 2050. Blah, blah, blah, she said in a speech at the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words that sound great, but so far have not led to action. Our hopes and ambitions are drowned out in their empty promises. The Cop26 climate summit kicks off in Glasgow, UK, on ​​October 31, and all major polluting countries must make tougher promises to reduce emissions to keep the 1.5C target available. Of course we need constructive dialogue, said Thunberg, whose solo climate strike in 2018 sparked a movement of millions of young climate protesters. But they now had 30 years blah, blah, blah and where did that take us? We can still reverse this, it is entirely possible. Immediate, drastic annual emission reductions will be needed. But not if things continue as they do today. The deliberate failure of our leaders to act is a betrayal of all present and future generations. The research published Monday showed that babies born today would experience many times more extreme heat waves and other climatic disasters in their lifetime than their grandparents, even if the countries keep their current emission promises. Officials from the UN, the UK and the US said Cop26 would not make the necessary progress to meet the aspirations of the Paris agreement, but the broader goal of the conference was to keep alive 1.5 degrees Celsius still possible. Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate from Uganda and hundreds of other young people from all over the world are attending Youth4Climate SummitWith She is hosted by the Italian government, the UK partner in running Cop26. The Youth Summit will consist of youth working groups debating how to increase their participation in decision-making, their role in helping transform energy use, nature conservation and climate adaptation, and how education can create a climate-conscious society. It is built into one youth climate summit held at UN headquarters in New York in 2019. Thunberg said: They invite cherry-picked young people to meetings like this to pretend they listen to us. But they clearly do not listen to us. Our emissions are still increasing. Science does not lie. We cannot allow the people in power to decide what is politically possible. We can not let the people in power decide what hope is. Hope is not passive. Hope is not blah, blah, blah. Hope tells the truth. Hope is taking action. And hope always comes from people. Large numbers of youth climate protesters took to the streets on Friday in almost 100 countries around the world, including 100,000 in Berlin, where Thunberg spoke.

