ICU doctors warn health system ‘on the verge of collapse’; 5,181 new cases

Alberta reported more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday after dozens of intensive care physicians sent a letter to Albertans explaining the desperate situation in ICUs across the province and seeking help to prevent the crisis from worsening .
With a record number of patients in the ICU, the Intensive Care Unit of the Alberta Medical Association issued a letter describing the seriousness of the current strain on the health care system. There are 1,063 patients with COVID-19 in Alberta hospitals, including 265 in the ICU, the most registered during the pandemic.
We remain on the verge of a collapse of the health system in Alberta, the letter says.
Doctors say their ability to provide equally intensive care to every Albertan is under threat, as ICUs function well above normal capacity. According to Alberta Health Services, without the openings created by staff redeployment and postponement of procedures, the ICU provincial capacity would be 180 percent.
Given the size of the outages, this may very well have already affected you or one of your loved ones, writes ICU doctors, arguing that the pace of infections makes it unclear when postponing surgeries will cease.
Although workers are diverted to cover ICUs, there is an insufficient number of specialized workers such as respiratory therapists and allied health workers.
The demand for ICU nurses is currently so high that we need to increase the number of patients assigned to each nurse, the letter said.
This will jeopardize the quality of ICU care we are able to provide. If this continues, patients may need to be transported out of the province. In a worse case scenario, this could result in the need to activate the pandemic triage protocol, where some Albertans would be restricted from receiving potentially life-saving therapies.
We are closer to this reality than we have ever been before.
There are significant actions that can be taken to prevent this from getting worse, the letter said. Doctors support the measures currently in force, but call on the government and public health officials to act quickly when they are found to be insufficient.
ICU doctors are also watching from the Albertans to get vaccinated and to support others in vaccination, to advocate for provincial leaders to continue to control the spread of COVID-19 and to closely monitor public health measures.
As Albertans, we are strong and resilient, and our sense of community is strong. Working together, we controlled the first three waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are a total of 312 patients in the ICU, most of whom are COVID positive, according to the AHS. A total of 370 ICU beds are open in Alberta which includes 197 additional spaces created to meet patient requirements.
Just last week, AHS redeployed staff to open another 38 ICU spaces. During those same seven days, ICU admissions increased by 11 percent.
The Calgary area has 133 ICU beds, including 67 spaces, and operates at 80 percent of current capacity.
As hospitals grapple with record patients, Alberta identified another 5,181 cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, including 1,882 cases on Friday, 1,541 on Saturday and 1,758 on Sunday.
With those cases, there are now 21,307 active cases across the province.
Another 23 deaths from COVID were recorded over the weekend, bringing the number of provincial deaths to 2,645. The youngest of these deaths was a man in his 30s from the North area.
Following calls from Alberta’s two prominent doctors to shut down fires across the province over the weekend, the Alberta Medical Association announced Monday that they are also urging the government to implement timely, effective public health measures.
Restrictions would aggressively control COVID-19 cases to protect the health system from collapse, the AMA said in a press release.
Prime Minister Jason Kenney dismissed calls for a tight closure during an appearance on a radio program on Sunday, saying it made no sense for most Albanians who are vaccinated.
Kenney told radio host Roy Green that approximately 20 percent who are not vaccinated are less likely to follow health precautions.
The Canadian Pediatric Society calls for stronger measures to protect children and young people
The new daily cases of COVID-19 identified among those under 11 are more than 10 times those that were in early August, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society.
The President of the Canadian Pediatric Society, Dr. Ruth Grimes, and the representative of the Alberta Board, Dr. Raphael Sharon, issued a letter to Kenney and other health officials on Monday, calling for stronger public health measures to reduce suffering. children, youth and families throughout the province.
They advise mandatory vaccination for all adults working in schools or childcare facilities or regular testing for those who cannot be vaccinated. And they are demanding that camouflage requirements be extended to schools and that childcare be extended to all those over the age of two, including when sitting at a desk.
There are now more active cases reported in those aged 19 and under than in those over the age of 50, the letter said. As adults, we must do everything in our power to protect the health and well-being of Alberta children and young people, especially given their continued inadequacy for vaccination.
They are also recommending that home contacts be mandated to isolate themselves, resume contact tracking for all-school transmission and childcare facilities, and that preparations begin immediately for seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccination clinics. in schools.
As of Monday, 83 percent of qualified Albanians had received the first dose of the vaccine, which is 70.6 percent of the general population. Of those aged 12 and over, 73.8 percent are fully vaccinated.
Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley called on Kenney to raise vaccination rates by addressing unvaccinated people through a door-to-door vaccine education campaign, supporting community groups with grant vaccination campaigns and conducting a study on hesitation of vaccines.
Higher vaccination rates will reduce the pressure on our hospitals and help reduce, perhaps even prevent future waves of infection, Notley said at a news conference Monday.
This job will be difficult, inefficient and costly. But the price for not doing it, both in money and in human suffering, is much higher.
