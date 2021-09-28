UK sends warships through Taiwan Strait for first time in more than a decade | UK News





Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait on Monday for the first time since 2008, a move that challenges Beijing to claim the sensitive waterway and marks a rare voyage by a non-US military ship. HMS Richmond, a frigate stationed with the attacking group of British aircraft carriers, sailed through the strait on a voyage from Japan to Vietnam, the British defense ministry said. “Wherever the Royal Navy operates, they do so in full compliance with international law,” the ministry said in a statement. The UK has a range of sustained security interests in the Indo-Pacific and many important bilateral defense relationships, this deployment is a sign of our commitment to regional security, she added. Britain said it was the first time one of its warships had traveled through the narrow waterway separating Taiwan and mainland China since 2008, when HMS Kent made the voyage. U.S. warships regularly conduct freedom of navigation exercises in the strait and provoke angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters, and almost the entire South China Sea. The US and most other countries view those areas as international waters that should be open to all ships. China’s initial response to the passage of British warships was silenced on Monday. We hope that the respective countries can do more to build mutual trust between the countries and maintain peace and security in the region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters. Until recently, Washington was the leading global power ready to sail through the Taiwan Strait. But a growing number of US allies have crossed the road as Beijing intensifies its military threats against Taiwan and tightens its control over the disputed South China Sea. Canadian, French and Australian warships have made all voyages through the Taiwan Strait in recent years, sparking protests from China. A Royal Navy survey ship, HMS Enterprise, crossed the Strait in 2019, but was not a warship. Taiwan’s Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng confirmed to reporters that a foreign ship had sailed through the waterway, but did not say which country he was from. Taiwanese 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by authoritarian China, which has vowed to invade the island one day by force if necessary. Beijing has stepped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016, who sees the island as already independent. Last year, Chinese military aircraft made a record 380 incursions into Taiwan’s defense zone, and the number of incursions for the first eight months of this year has already exceeded 400.

