



As Canada prepares to mark its first national day of truth and reconciliation on Thursday, here is a list to help you navigate the city of what will open and close in Ottawa. Federal legal leave, recommended as one of 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, honors residential school survivors and those who never returned home. Federal government employees will have a paid day off to reflect on and learn about the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools. However, the Ontario government did not follow suit to make it a legal holiday, so schools will be open, although most are planning a separate curriculum of indigenous culture and history. While there is school, the Ottawa-Carleton County School Board said in a release teachers were instructed not to set homework or deadlines if “Indigenous families decide to keep their children at home that day to be engaged in activities with family and community. “ Being surrounded OC Transpo will operate on a regular schedule of weekdays.

All parking restrictions will remain in effect.

OC Transpo Customer Service Center at Rideau Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre Transpo will operate with a regular service. The reservation line will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Taxi Coupon telephone line will be closed. The orange fabric cut in the shape of shirts was tied in a string at the Ottawa Human Rights Monument during a vigil held by Ottawa faith communities to honor the 215 children whose remains were found on the site of the former -Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tkemlups at Secwpemc Nation First in Kamloops, BC, on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press) Shopping and recreation Most grocery stores and malls will be open.

The LCBO has adjusted its hours to September 30th. All stores will open at 12pm and close on their regular hours.

All Ottawa City facilities will be open as normally planned fall activities and registered programs, but check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions.

and registered programs, but check with your facility to confirm, as there are some exceptions. The Ottawa City Museums, Ottawa City Archives, and Gallery 112 will be closed.

The programming will be modified at several Ottawa art centers, galleries and theaters.

The Canadian Museum of History, the Canadian Museum of Nature and the Canadian War Museum will all offer free admission, however tickets will need to be booked in advance. City services 3-1-1 will only be open for urgent matters.

Customer Service Centers will be closed.

Green bins, recycling and garbage will be collected as normally planned.

The Trail Waste facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed.

Municipal child care centers will be closed. Public Health Services The Sexual Health Clinic will be closed.

SITE-supervised consumer services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed, but the mobile van will operate from 5pm to 11:30pm

The Ottawa Public Health Information Center and the COVID-19 information line at 613-580-6744 will be closed. Visit the Ottawa Public Health website for more information.

The vaccine booking line at 613-691-5505 will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 of Ottawa testing AND vaccination clinics will work, check online for their opening hours. Industries regulated by the federation Canada Post will close.

Banks will be closed.

