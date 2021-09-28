Stop blaming the public for petrol shortages, says work to ministers | Supply chain crisis

The UK transport secretary has suggested there have been indicative signs that pressure on filling stations is starting to subside, while acknowledging that it may take time to have an impact on the queues.

Grant Shapps said: Now there are the first very premature signs of stabilization in the outfield guarding, which will not yet be reflected in the ranks.

But it is the first time we have seen more gasoline at gas stations. As the industry said yesterday, the sooner we all get back to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will return to normal.

The chairman of the Petroleum Retailers Association said customers were still buying gasoline in a panic across the country and the filling stations were emptied within hours of being refilled.

Workers launched a new offensive against prime ministers dealing with the crisis, saying Boris Johnson and his ministers should stop blaming the public. The party said it was the government’s toxic recipe for denying and inciting labor shortages that had caused the problem.

Luke Pollard, the shadow environment secretary, said it was wrong for No. 10 to say the panic purchase was after work at gas stations. The government should have planned better for the absentees of truck drivers that were anticipated because of the way Brexit was conducted, he added.

This is a playbook we have seen from the government for every crisis, he said. Deny that there is a problem. Failure to plan the problem. Blame the public for the problem. Blame someone else and then call the army. Incomplete complete disability.

Pollard said it was a failure for the government to get to the point where putting the army on alert was necessary, and argued that it was difficult to accuse people of panicking when many were simply trying to fill their cars as usual.

There is a really big difference between filling your car with toilet rolls and filling your fuel tank completely. Generally, people fill their car to the brim and then leave and do their job. The blame for this is not on the public, he said.

Petroleum Retailers Association President Brian Madderson said its members were concerned about setting a 30-year limit on purchases because of the risk of people facing staff, adding that prioritizing key employees for fuel would be unenforceable.

Once a tanker arrives at a filling station, people on social media are advising that a tanker has arrived and then it is like bees in a pot of honey. Everyone gathers there and within a few hours she is back, he told BBC Radio 4s Today.

Number 10 said Monday that army leaders would be willing to help deliver gasoline and oil in the short term, but stopped an immediate deployment, even though some essential workers have not been able to do their job. without fuel.

Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the parliament’s elected defense committee, has said the military needs to be mobilized, not just put on alert, to regain public confidence.

The country wants to see the government in command and it has a clear cross-Whitehall plan, he told Sky News. We have gone from 1% fuel pump shortages to 90%, so changing the behavior of people who buy to prevent panic buying and going back to previous buying patterns requires regaining the nation’s trust.