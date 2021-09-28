



When Russell Goldman moved to Hong Kong four years ago, he expected a city to close, but did not also near all stock in China. Instead, Hong Kong became the epicenter of a global clash between China and the West, between democratic ideals and China’s desire to replace them with a system it considers far superior. Russell found himself experimenting with tear gas during a year of protests, chronicling the transformation of the city. And then, at the end of 2019, a “mysterious virus” suddenly appeared. A few weeks later, on January 23, 2020, Russell launched a live announcement about the blockade in Wuhan, China, and helped guide him for the next 100 days. So now, after four quiet years abroad, we decided to give Russell a real challenge: He is the new Internationals weekend editor. Working closely with Jaime Swanson in London and Dave Moll in Seoul, Russell will now guide us in preparing our weekend report. Many of you probably know Russell best as the leading evangelist of the table for direct coverage. Since his rise in Hong Kong, he has run some of the biggest international news, writers and editors from around the world for live coverage of protests in Hong Kong, the Lion Air and Ethiopia Air 737 Max crashes, the accidental crash of a Ukrainian from Iran jet and terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka. In the same four years, Russell also edited and co-wrote page an enterprise, experimenting with new forms of history (what is a nuclear button, actually?), produced visual-first submissions, helped run reporters in Australia and shaped the way we do expositorywith Oh, and he participated in winning Award 2017 for Excellence in the latest news category by the Publishers Association in Asia. Russell is a unique talent a writer, a reporter and an editor with a strong sense of news, all united in one, “said Adrienne Carter, our Asia editor. His hybrid skills made him invaluable in Asia, the person suitable for almost everything the center needed, from a live conference to an enterprise editing. Prior to joining The Times, Russell was a reporter and producer on ABC News for seven years, where he was the head writer of Primetime Nightline and an integrated campaign during the 2012 presidential election. Russell returned to New York in the late summer, had a few weeks to train with our weekend editor, Gerry Mullany, and has already demonstrated strong leadership and an infectious enthusiasm for the work we do. Please join us in congratulating Russell on his new assignment. – Michael, Greg, Laurie and Doug

