Greece to buy French warships in multibillion-euro defense deal | Greece

Greece and France have signed a multibillion-euro military agreement, a deal hailed by the two countries’ leaders as a bold first step towards deeper military co-operation on the continent.

Almost two weeks after the humiliating loss of a submarine deal with Australia following the sudden Aukus defense pact between Australia, Britain and the US Paris on Tuesday announced the historic deal with Athens.

Europeans need to get out of their naiveté, said French President Emmanuel Macron, describing the pact as part of a deeper strategic partnership between the two nations to protect common interests in the Mediterranean.

When we are under pressure showing that we also have the power and ability to defend ourselves is simply making ourselves respected.

The agreement was not only a sign of confidence in French production, but a bold first step towards European strategic autonomy, he said.

Under the terms of the deal, which Greek media report is worth $ 5 billion, France will deliver three top-level Belharra frigates to Greece by 2025, with the option of a fourth warship also on offer withdrawing bids from Great Britain. and other NATO countries.

The offer was competitive. A UK tender by Babcock International for the construction of warships was sweetened by the offer of two Royal Navy warships to be given to Greece while frigates were being built.

Although far from the 56 billion submarine contract that France had signed with Australia before Canberra withdrew from the acquisition, the Greek deal is a major boost for Macron, who has long advocated for Europe to strengthen its defense capabilities and not be so dependent on the United States.

In Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Macron has found a ready ally. Mitsotakis has called the idea of ​​a European army a mature proposal and is a strong supporter of the continent that reconciles its geopolitical weight with its economic power.

Standing next to the French leader at the Lyse Palace, Mitsotakis agreed that beyond Athens ‘military needs, the agreement could be seen as a first step towards sealing Europe’ s defense ambitions.

Today is a historic day for Greece and France, he said. With President Macron we share a shared vision for developing the necessary defense capabilities and for Europe’s ability to respond autonomously to the challenges that lie ahead.

The agreement also had a Euro-Atlantic character, the Greek prime minister added, stressing that it was the creation of two EU partners and members of the Western alliance.

Our agreement paves the way for an autonomous and strong Europe. A Europe that can defend its interests in its widest neighborhood, in the Mediterranean, in the Middle East, in the Sahel, he said. A Europe that strengthens its defenses ultimately strengthens the transatlantic alliance itself.

Despite being smaller countries between continents, with approximately 2.2% of GDP, Greek military spending exceeds that of other countries, not least because of the long differences with NATO’s nominal ally Turkey. Tensions between the two neighbors reached boiling point last year, with both set on a war base over rival claims to offshore gas reserves in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

The center-right Mitsotakiss government responded by announcing a major weapons program aimed at modernizing Greece’s armed forces with the purchase of fighter jets, frigates, helicopters and missile systems. The $ 6.8 billion defense plan already included the purchase of 18 Rafale aircraft manufactured in France since the 24th.

Ahead of Tuesday’s signing ceremony, Mitsotakis told state broadcaster ERT that Greece had no intention of entering into an arms race with Turkey, instead claiming the update was essential after almost a decade of economic crisis and ongoing cuts in the sector.

However, on Tuesday, he also said Athens had not forgotten the military aid Paris had given to Greece when it sent warships and fighter jets to the region last year. We have not forgotten that France stood by us in difficult times in the summer of 2020.

The Greek navy, which had overseen the deal, had received an offer from countries including France, the US and the UK. Although the French offer was more costly, it was subsequently improved after declining sales of submarines in Australia, according to Greek media, which reported that under the agreement France had also agreed to offer military assistance if needed.

Equipped with high-radar capabilities, the three frigates will be built by the state-controlled Marine Group in the Lorient in northwestern France, the same company following the failed submarine deal.

Both leaders insisted the deal was not directed at anyone else. In an effort to underline that the Greeks deepening defense ties with the US will not be affected, Mitsotakis said Athens would soon renew a defense co-operation agreement with Washington on a five-year basis rather than the usual annual extension.