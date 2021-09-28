S’pore’s total population drops 4.1% to 5.45 million as Covid-19 hits foreign workforce, Politics News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Singapore recorded a record decline in its population numbers over the past year after the impact of restrictions and conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic hit homes, the government’s annual Population Report revealed on Tuesday (September 28th).

Singapore’s total population has fallen for the second year in a row since June, to 5.45 million from 5.69 million in 2020. This 4.1 percent decline is the largest year-on-year decline – and only the third example of negative growth – that from 1950, according to data from the Department of Statistics.

The previous decline in the total population was recorded in 2020 (0.3 percent) and 1986 (0.1 percent).

Although the resident population also declined slightly, this year’s decline came mainly from the 10.7 percent decline in the nonresident population, which fell to 1.47 million in June. As last year – when the decline was 2.1 percent – the non-resident population fell mainly due to the decline in foreign employment amid travel restrictions and precarious economic conditions.

The decline was seen in all types of crossings issued to non-residents, with construction work permit holders, shipyards and process sectors experiencing the largest decline.

These workers made up 20 percent of the non-resident population, compared to dependents (18 percent) and migrant domestic workers (16 percent). Holders of work permits and S passages each comprised 11 percent of the group.

Singapore’s urban population also fell 0.7 percent to 3.5 million, while the permanent resident (PR) population fell 6.2 percent to 0.49 million. This is the first year-on-year decline in both the urban and resident populations since data collection in 1970.

The resident population consists of citizens and permanent residents.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic played a major role in the decline, the report said, as more citizens and PR stayed abroad continuously for 12 months or more and were not counted as part of Singapore’s resident population.

Travel restrictions, however, shortened both sides and resulted in an overall decline in the number of non-Singaporeans to 179,500 – the lowest since 2011. This is because the number of frequent travelers – citizens who normally reside in Singapore, but travel abroad for most of the year – without an even bigger drop.

There were also fewer citizenships (21,085) and permanent residences (27,470) granted, compared to 2019.

The report said this is likely due to travel restrictions as well as “operational restrictions” caused by the pandemic. For example, the implementation of safe management measures resulted in limited space to complete the final steps for PR and citizenship registration – which must be done in person.

Thus, some applicants who had received approval in principle did not complete the full process needed to become PR or citizen.

“Immigration helps mitigate the impact of aging and low birth rates on our civic population and keeps it from shrinking in the longer term. The pace of immigration will continue to be sober and sustained,” the report said. which is published by the National Division of Population and Talents under the Office of the Prime Minister.

Singapore’s urban population also continued to age, at 17.6 per cent aged 65 and over, up from 16.8 per cent in June last year – and 10.4 per cent in 2011. The aging rate is faster than in the last decade and large childbirth groups. – those born between 1946 and 1964 – are entering the age range after 65, the report noted.

The percentage of those aged 65 and over is expected to increase to about 23.8 percent by 2030.

On the other hand, the percentage of citizens aged 20 to 64 has dropped from 65.1 percent in 2011 to the current 61.9 percent and is expected to decrease further to around 56 percent in 2030.

Singapore’s population decline should be seen as a wake-up call – one that was expected for some time but has now taken a pandemic to bring into sharp focus, said associate professor Leong Chan-Hoong from the University of Social Sciences in Singapore .

Noting that there is still no definite conclusion about Covid-19 and its uncertainties, he added: To assume that next year they would import foreign workers – as we did for the last 20, 30 years – is utter nonsense . The wisest thing to do now is to make some of those structural changes that we should have made some time ago, to address the limitations we have in terms of work, work-life balance, competition, and so on.

He said: Are our business models still sustainable if they rely heavily on the contributions of foreign workers with lower skills? On a societal, individual level, are Singaporeans prepared to make sacrifices and make changes to our routines, our habits?

On the one hand, we complain that there are a lot of foreign workers, but on the other hand, I think not all Singaporeans are prepared for compromises.