NS spent $ 1 million on attorneys in the disciplinary case involving cardiologist Halifax

Documents the Nova Scotia government has finally released after insisting for a long time show that $ 1 million in taxpayer money was spent to participate outside the law, in a lengthy disciplinary process nearly two decades, including the researcher of Halifax Cardiology, Gabrielle Horne.

The dispute centered on Horne’s efforts to restore her hospital privileges. They were downsized after a dispute with colleagues over who should get a share of the credit for her work, a situation that was called “a classic case of harassment in the workplace.”

The figures include only legal fees from the time Horne successfully started a lawsuit against the former Capital County Health Authority, for which a jury concluded that in 2016 he had acted in bad faith.

Although the CBC requested legal tariff information in September 2016, the provincial government refused to provide the figures until the Nova Scotia information commissioner released a critical report on the decision to continue keeping the amounts secret. The decision to publish the registers came after PCs took power from the Liberals in the August general election.

On Monday, Horne called the figure “extremely disturbing.”

“I think that was probably a small part of what was actually spent,” she told the CBC.

Four law firms

The figures are included in an email appendix sent to PC Health Minister Chris d’Entremontin 2008. The appendix cuts costs by five years, starting in 2002. This is the year when Horne’s heart search was effectively shut down as a result of the birth of her hospital suspended privilege

Horne, released in 2020, is writing a book about her experience. (Bernadine Umlah)

$ 1,024,649.67 was split between four Halifax law firms: Boyne Clarke, Patterson Palmer, Stewart McKelvey and Wickwire Holm. Lawyers for those firms provided legal advice to the board at the former health authority, as well as two internal professional committees. That $ 1 million is in addition to the time put in by lawyers at home.

The amount paid to defend the authority against Horne’s lawsuit for loss of reputation and career, and the appeal she made after the jury awarded her $ 1.4 million, remains a secret. Nova Scotia Hospitals are provided by the Nova Scotia Health Organizations Protection Association, which deals with property damage claims as well as lawsuits against hospitals and their staff.

The CBC asked the association how much it spent to protect the former health authority during the 33-day jury trial that ended with a landmark trial in favor of Horne, but the CEO refused to share that information.

“HOPA, like other insurers, does not disclose commercially sensitive information,” said Deborah Rozee. “Therefore, HOPA does not disclose insurance premiums paid by its policyholders or legal expenses incurred by HOPA.”

Although both the association and the province said the defense of the lawsuit did not come at the expense of the health care budget, Horne remains skeptical.

“I’m not a financial expert, but my understanding is that NS HOPA is paid for by healthcare authorities within Nova Scotia, so that does not mean healthcare dollars,” she said. “Certainly this resulted in a significant increase in their premiums.”

“That money, again, would be paid by New Scotland taxpayers.”

He refused to provide information

The health authority was successful in its appeal to reduce the $ 1.4 million price to $ 800,000. The $ 167,000 Horne was awarded by the jury for the legal fees she incurred to regain her hospital privileges between 2002 and 2006 remained the same.

The Department of Health initially justified withholding information on legal costs based on two exceptions under freedom of information legislation: disclosure could “harm the financial or economic interests” of the provincial government or its ability to “manage the economy and result in unnecessary “loss or gain for a third party”.

In her Aug. 18 review report, Information Commissioner Tricia Ralph found that the Department of Health “did not bear the burden of proving that the information was excluded from disclosure.” She recommended that the department fully disclose the data.

The provincial government had 30 days to agree, but, unlike other provinces, the law in Nova Scotia does not give Ralph the powers to make orders, and so the department may simply refuse.

Prime Minister Tim Houston has promised to give the information commissioner the power to place orders.

“Working hard to rebuild my life”

Horne said the nearly $ 1 million she received in the lawsuit went to pay the lawyers who handled her case. She has started new research and has written a book detailing her legal battle in an effort to restore her reputation and continue her search.

“I have worked hard to leave this experience behind me and rebuild my life,” Horne said.

She hopes to find a publisher for her book so that the public can hear her story in an effort to “give people a window into this kind of behavior”.

“It used to be that people with privileges could be saved by doing extremely wrong things if they had power or were well connected,” she said. “I think our society has changed and I think we are now living in an era where the public does not tolerate that behavior.

“I hope there will be a good discussion and we all learn from that, and I just do not want to see something like that happen again.”