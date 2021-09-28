Gothenburg: Explosion and fire without “natural explanation” injure 16 in Sweden as police search for information





The blast occurred at 4:45 a.m. local time, according to Swedish police investigating the cause of the blast.

“The fire department has confirmed that there is no gas in that building, so we have ruled out a gas leak at the moment,” said Stefan Gustafsson, a spokesman for Sweden’s western regional police.

“There is no natural explanation for the explosion,” Gustafsson said.

In all, 16 people have been taken to hospital, with the possibility that “more people will be brought in, we do not know yet,” a spokesman for the Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg told CNN.

Ask for evidence The fire has been brought under control and crime technicians are now monitoring the scene for evidence, Swedish police told CNN. Police spokesman Thomas Fuxborg, who is at the scene, told reporters that something “probably” had been placed in the apartment complex. In recent years, gang violence has been on the rise in Sweden, with homemade explosive devices and weapons previously used by rival gangs to resolve disputes. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said it was too early to say exactly what had happened in Gothenburg, but the entire Swedish society would respond if the criminals were behind the blast. “As a society we will do everything possible to fight gang crime,” he told a news conference. “People need to be able to feel safe.” Sweden has one of the highest rates of gun killings in Europe due to the continued increase in violent activities by organized gangs. In 2019, 257 attacks involving explosives were reported in the Nordic country, according to data from the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention. The Swedish daily Aftonbladet reported that one of the residents in the apartment block where the blast took place was involved in a witness protection program, but the police officers with whom CNN spoke would not comment on the allegation. “We can not say anything about who lived in the building while the investigation is ongoing, it is against the law,” Gustafsson said.

Additional reports from Reuters.

