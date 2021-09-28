Panel identifies over 80 suspected cases of sexual abuse during World Health Organization response to Ebola in Congo





A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) has identified more than 80 suspected cases of sexual abuse during the UN health agency’s response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo. Main points: Some of the accusers say they hope those involved in the abuse will be severely punished

WHO Regional Director for Africa says she is “heartbroken” by the findings

It was reported in May that WHO senior management did nothing to stop the harassment despite being aware of the allegations. The claims include 20 WHO staff members. The report exposes the most widespread sexual misconduct associated with a UN institution over the years, going back to the dark years when blue-helmeted peacekeepers were regularly charged and found to have abused their positions for sexual misconduct. WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti reacted to the findings, saying she was “humbled, terrified and angry”. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the reading of the document “shocking”. The AP investigation in May into Obo’s response to Ebola in Congo revealed that senior staff failed to act on the allegations. ( AP: Funeral / Photo file She described how “Jolianne” who was the youngest of the alleged victims had confessed that a WHO driver had stopped to offer her a ride home while she was selling phone cards on a street in Mangina. near the Ugandan border, in April 2019. “Instead, he took her to a hotel where she says she was raped by this person,” the report said. Malick Coulibaly, a member of the panel, told a news conference on Tuesday that there were nine allegations of rape. The women interviewed said the perpetrators did not use any birth control, resulting in several pregnancies. UN peacekeepers have a sexual abuse problem Every year or so, shocking allegations of sexual misconduct by peacekeepers stationed under the auspices of the United Nations crumble across the global media. Why does it continue? Read more Some women said men who had abused them were forced to have abortions, Coulibaly said. The panel published its findings on Tuesday, months after an Associated Press investigation revealed that senior WHO management had been informed of numerous allegations of abuse in 2019, but failed to stop the harassment and even promoted one of the managers involved. What the WHO has been doing since the reports were made public Dr Tedrosa appointed panel co-chairs to investigate the allegations last October, after media reports claimed that unidentified humanitarian officials sexually abused women during the Ebola outbreak in Congo in 2018. At the time, Dr Tedros stated he was “angry” and vowed that any employee linked to the abuse would be fired immediately. Western diplomatic sources said four people had been fired and two had been placed on administrative leave, based on a closed-door WHO conference offered to diplomatic officials in Geneva on Tuesday. The review team was able to obtain the identities of 83 suspected perpetrators, Congolese nationals and foreigners. In 21 cases, the review team was able to establish with certainty that the suspected perpetrators were WHO employees during the Ebola response. Some of the women who say they have been victimized by WHO officials said they hope those involved will be severely punished. AP / Reuters

