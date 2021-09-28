Greta Thunberg Youth4Climate speech: “They are not listening,” she says in remarks to world leaders

MILAN – Greta Thunberg and other youth campaign colleagues have given a skeptical tone to climate talks in Italy this week, saying much has been promised but little has been done to address global warming in the nearly three decades since the historic Summit of Earth.

Fears that climate change is getting worse grew later a UN report in August warned that the situation was dangerously close to getting out of control, with the safe world facing further disruptions for future generations.

“Thirty years blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said at the opening session of a Youth4Climate event on Tuesday.

Thousands of young activists have gathered in Milan this week with about 400 people from about 190 countries, as they engage with policymakers to come up with proposals for possible solutions.

“So-called leaders have cherished young people in meetings like this to pretend they are listening to us, but they are not listening to us,” Thunberg said.

“There are no plans B … Change is not only possible, but necessary, but not if we continue as we have done so far.”

Youth activists who struggled to bring climate change to the top of the global agenda years after leaders at the 1992 Rio Summit in Brazil pledged to tackle environmental issues are being challenged to help find solutions ahead of the summit. United Nations COP26 in November.

Their proposals will be verified by the climate and energy ministers meeting in the same place for their meeting before COP26, and some will find their way to the Glasgow summit.

The meetings come as high energy prices in world markets fuel fears of a popular backlash against climate reform.

The UN COP26 conference aims to ensure more ambitious climate action by the nearly 200 countries that signed the Paris Agreement 2015 and agreed to try to limit global warming caused by humans to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“Young people need to start getting involved in the current negotiations,” said Rose Kobusinge, a youth delegate from Uganda. “We want 1.5 (degrees) and we will not go beyond that.”

‘PARA FLET’

At their summit before COP26, which begins on Thursday, about 50 climate ministers will tackle obstacles, including differing views on the pace of the transition and who pays for it.

While new energy and funding promises from the US and China have left negotiators more optimistic, many G20 countries, including key polluters like China and India, will still not provide updates to their short-term climate action plans.

“Now is the time for the leaders of the largest economies and major greenhouse gas emitters to make much bolder commitments,” COP26 British President Alok Sharma said in a video message on Tuesday.

Climate activists are demanding that policymakers align their rhetoric with action and raise the billions of dollars needed to rid the world of fossil fuels for cleaner energy in a year that has seen record heat waves, floods and fires.

“Money speaks for itself, and if rich nations do not restructure debt to poor nations and commit $ 500 billion to climate action from 2020-2024, it makes no sense to waste time on these meetings,” said Oscar Soria of the US-based activist network. Avaaz tha.

Wealthy nations that pledged a decade ago to mobilize $ 100 billion a year to help vulnerable countries adapt and switch to cleaner energy are still short of their 2020 target.

“It was promised until 2020 and we are still waiting,” said Vanessa Nakata, a youth delegate from Uganda.

(Additional Reporting by Gavin Jones; Edited by Alexander Smith)