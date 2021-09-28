Truth and Reconciliation Week events you can attend in Saskatchewan

Several events are being held throughout Saskatchewan in honor of Truth and Reconciliation Week leading up to September 30, Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Many of the events include music, prayer, and discussion to highlight Residential School survivors and Missing and Killed Indigenous Women and Girls as part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls for action.

Three of Saskatchewan’s major cities will treat the day as a legal holiday.

If you are looking for programs or events to attend this week, there are plenty to choose from across the province.

Saskatoon

If you pay a visit to the University of Saskatchewan campus, the buildings will be lit up in orange this evening and TRC calls for action are being projected on the Peter MacKinnon building and the university’s main library.

People can also tie orange ribbons around campus and attend some of the events and discussions that are being held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

On Tuesday, Wanuskewin and the Saskatoon Public Library will present a virtual story time, The Stolen Words, via Zoom.

On Thursday, the Saskatoon Tribal Council is presenting a concert at the SaskTel Center featuring cultural performances and musical performances by Gord Bamford, Charlie Major, and George Canyon to honor National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

A Truth and Reconciliation Day event is also being held at Wanuskewin Heritage Park starting at 10 a.m. Thursday with a series of discussions and presentations.

The city of Saskatoon will have a number of regulated services and working hours Thursday for National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

Prairieland Park will mark the day by treating it as a legal celebration for staff moving forward and encouraging staff to participate in educational and memorial programs to support community healing.

Saskatoon Police is also being led by the Saskatoon Police Commissariat Board to honor the celebration starting this year and there will be teaching opportunities for staff throughout the week.

Regina

The University of Regina campus has some events scheduled throughout the week including a public reading of the final TRC report.

Regina school divisions will raise the Four and Metis Treaty Flags as well as tipis as they continue to wear orange in support of residential school survivors.

On Thursday, you can attend the Regina Public Librarypublic discussion at noon with Bevann Fox, author of Genocidal love, a life after residential schoolswith

In Victoria Park on Thursday, a group of elders and drums will share messages of hope and reconciliation starting at noon.

Saskatchewan Roughriders are committed to using social media channels to reinforce indigenous voices and stories, including words from indigenous leaders, players, and alumni. Roughriders staff and players will attend workshops led by Cowessess First Nation Chief Cadmus Delorme.

Prince Albert

The city of Prince Albert has vowed to officially recognize National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a paid holiday for city staff to reflect on the heritage of residential schools and honor survivors and their families.

On Thursday, Prince Albert’s Urban Indigenous Coalition will host a one-hour educational session on residential schools on social media and coalition website.

















1:40

Indigenous youth perform Jingle dress dances to help those recovering from COVID-19





Indigenous youth perform Jingle dress dances to help those recovering from COVID-19

