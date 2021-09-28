CAnberra’s significant decision to buy nuclear-powered submarines through the new Aukus deal with London and Washington is an unmistakable sign of Australia’s commitment to balancing China’s military power in the Indo-Pacific region.

But it is far from enough. Assuming everything goes according to plan with design, negotiations, construction, budgeting, training and testing, the first Australian submarine will not enter operational service until the late 2030s, earlier.

Up to that point, the strategic environment may look much worse.

According to sober governments Strategic defense update 2020, Gray area liability and activities are undermining Australia’s security interests now. Although unidentified, China is the major power behind the official alarm over the proliferation of pre-military forces, the militarization of controversial features, the exploitation of influence, intervention operations, and the forced use of trade and economic leverage.

Gray area activities are the use of asymmetric tactics such as political warfare, naval coercion and economic pressure to achieve strategic goals without the open use of military force.

The solution proposed by Canberras is the right solution: to shape the strategic environment, to prevent actions against Australian interests, and to respond with credible military force if required.

But not enough emphasis is being placed on shaping how Australia and its like-minded partners must resist the Beijing gray area campaign and the aggressive push to replace the Indo-Pacific order with a Chinese sphere of influence. .

As engineers and technicians rush to design labs and dry ports, Canberra needs to take back its initiative and actively return to the gray area, where Australia and its regional neighbors are canaries in the coal mine.

Since at least 2018, China has been trying to gain military access Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, FIJI AND Solomon IslandsWith major cyberattacks being added against the objectives of the federal and state government, including the Australian Parliament, political parties, essential services and critical infrastructure providers. Chinese espionage is on the rise, economic austerity has wiped out billions from the national coffers, and Beijing’s domestic wolf fighters have decided 14 complaints for Canberra to obey.

The biggest victory in China ‘s gray area has been achieved in South China Sea through illegal land reclamation, the irrefutable construction of military fields and bases, and the use of coastguards and fishing militias to intimidate others into submission. China’s military forces now operate freely from its illegal points.

Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam continue to be targets, facing persistence cyber espionage, violations of their airspace, Covid-19 misinformation and electoral interferenceWith And long before the gray area became the zeitgeist of regional geopolitics, Taiwan fought Chinese aggression under the threshold of armed conflict for decades.

These are just a few examples of Beijing’s revisionist actions. As China’s intentions and tactics are now being unmasked, President Xi Jinping is largely moving away from this and building up China’s coercive momentum in the face of collective shyness.

Australia has begun to emerge at the forefront of the resistance. In recent years, Canberra has enacted comprehensive anti-interference laws, banned Chinese telecommunications firms Huawei and ZTE from Australia’s 5G network, tightened rules governing foreign investment and research partnerships, and taken tough diplomatic positions on the conduct of China to the South China Sea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Xinjiang.

The government has adopted the appropriate language around the collective border[ing] the exercise of coercive power and the work to build a secure, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific of independent, sovereign and resilient states.

But a more decisive approach is needed to move backwards in the gray area between foreign policy and the use of force.

It does not require billions of dollars in new military equipment. Cannier uses existing skills and resources, supported by a coherent strategy and imaginative thinking, is what is needed.

Militaryly, Australia needs unorthodox options to clandestinely thwart China’s gray area threats and strategic planning across the region. Large underwater drones, new types of special forces and expanding information warfare tools are a good place to start. In addition to deception or active demolition Chinese intelligence operations, these are all cost effective ways that can make a difference today.

More needs to be done for help Australia’s regional partners resist Chinese austerity and defend their sovereignty. Intelligence sharing, growth combined naval patrols in disputed waters and increasing military and intelligence capabilities are crucial.

When required, Australia and other middle powers should be more willing to provide direct operational support to secure the countries of Southeast Asia and the Pacific on the Chinese front line, a task that is often done best without publicity.

Finally, in the contest for regional hearts and minds, Canberra needs a bolder voice to counter Beijing propaganda and oppose its influence in the Czech Republic. According to Australian Defense Forces chief Angus Campbell, sunlight is an extremely powerful disinfectant that can disarm disinformation and expose Chinese obligation. But functioning in this space requires an agile mind. Australia needs to borrow from Europe’s response to the Russian wars, adopting a more decentralized approach that reflects the Indo-Pacific political and cultural diversity.

Australia cannot oppose tightening up China’s gray area or shaping the strategic environment alone. But it can make significant progress by pursuing an active gray area strategy on its own. This asymmetric approach will achieve much more this decade than the purchase of nuclear-powered submarines or other high-level military service platforms in the 2030s. Both lines of effort are needed to withstand falling under the sphere of Chinese influence. The time for Australia and its friends to invest more in the less expensive option is now.