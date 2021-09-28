The company was also named in the list of the best Seramounts companies for dads

Sot, Marriott International, Inc. was named in the list of the 100 Best Seramount Companies (formerly works at Media Media) for 28th and the list of the best Seramount companies for dads for the second year in a row. The company was recognized for its focus on inclusive family benefits, including gender-neutral parental leave, childcare assistance and support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and its work programs in the areas of women’s advancement. mentoring and flexibility With

Marriott has consistently advocated for diversity, equality, and inclusion, and is known for leading the way in life-work and talent development programs with a long list of notable awards, including the Seramount 100 Best Companies Quarter-Century Club and Hall of Fame. Black Enterprise Companies Best for Diversity, a LATINA-style company of the year, Asia Society Best Pacific American Companies, National Association of Female Executives (NAFE) Top 10 Companies for Executive Women and Hall of Fame, National Organization for Fitness Disability (NOD) Leading Employer of Disability, AAPD and Disability: IN Disability Equality Index (high score of 100) and best places to work for disability inclusion, Fortune 100 Best companies for Worked for each year since the list began in 1998, and 100% result in the Human Rights Campaign Foundations Corporate Equality Index father for many years.

For a comprehensive list, please visit Awards and Recognition. For more information on Marriotts global diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives, visit www.marriott.com/diversitetiwith

