US International Investment Position, Second Quarter 2021





E US net international investment position, the difference between the foreign assets and financial liabilities of US residents was $ 15.42 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2021, according to statistics released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). Assets totaled $ 34.20 trillion and liabilities were $ 49.62 trillion. At the end of the first quarter, the net investment position was $ 14.30 trillion (Table 1). The change of $ 1.12 trillion in the net investment position from the first quarter to the second quarter came from net financial transactions of $ 277.6 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, of $ 841.4 billion which mainly reflected US stock price increases that outperformed foreign stock price increases (Table A). Impact of COVID-19 on the International Investment Position in the Second Quarter 2021 The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect IIP in the second quarter of 2021. The economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in IIP statistics because the impacts are generally contained in source data and cannot be identified separately . Table A. Quarterly Change in US International Net Investment Position

Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted End of quarter

position,

2021 T1 Position change in the second quarter of 2021 End of quarter

position,

2021 T2 Total Attributed to: financial

transactions Other changes

in position 1 US net international investment position -14,300.5 -1,119.1 -277.6 -841.4 -15,419.6 Net position excluding financial derivatives -14,333.6 -1,123.8 -269.0 -854.8 -15,457.5 Financial derivatives other than reserves, net 33.1 4.8 -8.6 13.4 37.9 American assets 32,838.0 1,358.0 (2) (2) 34,196.0 Assets excluding financial derivatives 30,679.1 1,410.8 259.3 1,151.4 32,089.8 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,158.9 -52.8 (2) (2) 2,106.1 US Liabilities 47,138.5 2,477.0 (2) (2) 49,615.6 Liabilities excluding financial derivatives 45,012.7 2,534.6 528.3 2,006.2 47,547.3 Financial derivatives other than reserves 2,125.8 -57.5 (2) (2) 2,068.3 1. The distribution of other changes in position in changes in prices, changes in exchange rates and other changes in volume and valuation are presented for the annual statistics published in June of each year.

2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available on a net basis; they are not available separately for U.S. assets and liabilities. American assets increased by $ 1.36 trillion, to a total of $ 34.20 trillion at the end of the second quarter, mainly reflecting the increase in portfolio investment and direct investment assets. Portfolio investment assets increased by $ 755.8 billion, to $ 15.90 trillion, and FDI assets increased by $ 656.4 billion, to $ 10.55 trillion, driven mainly by rising foreign stock prices that raised the value of these assets. US Liabilities increased by $ 2.48 trillion, to a total of $ 49.62 trillion at the end of the second quarter, mainly reflecting increased portfolio investment and direct investment liabilities. Portfolio investment liabilities increased by $ 1.41 trillion, to $ 26.59 trillion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $ 927.2 billion, to $ 13.49 trillion, driven mainly by rising US stock prices that raised the value of these liabilities. . Updates on Aggregates of the International Investment Position for the First Quarter 2021 Trillions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted Preliminary assessment Revised assessment US net international investment position -14.32 -14.30 American assets 32.81 32.84 US Liabilities 47.13 47.14 Upcoming publications of new statistics With the release of US International Transaction Account (ITA) accounts on December 21, 2021 and International Investment Position (IIP) accounts on December 30, 2021, BEA will introduce two new ITA tables (ITA tables 4.6 and 6.3) and two new new IIP Tables (IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1), respectively. These new tables will be published in December to meet commitments to G-20 Data Gap Initiative AND Task Force of International Monetary Funds for Special Purpose Units for the publication of some new statistics by the end of 2021. Table 4.6 of the ITA will present the primary income from foreign direct investment in US Special Purpose Resident Units (NPVs), which are U.S. legal entities with little or no no employment or physical presence, and ITA Table 6.3 will present the financial transactions for direct investment in US resident NPVs. Table IIP 2.2 will present the positions of direct investments in US resident NPVs, and Table 4.1 of the IIP will present US debt positions by currency, sector and maturity for US assets and liabilities. In December, these spreadsheets will be released as additional Excel files in the respective releases. SPE related tables Tables 4.6 and 6.3 and IIP 2.2 will contain annual statistics for 2020, while table IIP 4.1 will contain statistics of the position of the first quarter for the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021 In March 2022, these tables will be updated and published as additions to the current tables in BEA application of interactive dataBy June 2022, statistics will be updated and included in standard ITA and IIP account presentations in the interactive data application and in the BEA data application programming interfaceWith ITA Table Models and IIP Table Models are provided on the BEAs website to prepare users for future changes. More information will be available in a preliminary article on the annual update of the BEA International Economic Accounts in the April 2022 issue of Actual Business Surveywith * * * Next publication: 30 December 2021 at 8:30 AM EST

International Investment Position in the US, Third Quarter 2021 * * *

