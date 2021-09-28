Climate news is paralyzing people. But that may change.





No story is more challenging to cover than climate change. No history reflects the complexity of human nature, of structures of social and international power more viscerally than climate change. It requires action like no other story yet surrounded by prejudices that conspire against action. It calls for hope, but it generates denial, anxiety, and despair.

No previous generation has believed in a worse future than the past. E the first major study of climate anxiety among young people, released this month, shows the deep tensions between young people wanting their lives and their feelings of fear, despair, hopelessness and betrayal. In the words of a new participant: I do not want to die. But I do not want to live in a world that does not care for children and animals.

The climate crisis creates dangerous, incompatible gaps between what we think and how we feel and act. This is evident in governments, media, businesses and individuals, all of whom acknowledge the existential risks of climate change but fail to act effectively, if at all. Global news coverage is often more part of the problem than the solution, publishing stories that inadvertently encourage inaction. This coverage can and should change. Public understanding is undoubtedly growing: of recent times research by Pew found that 72% of people in 17 countries spanning three continents are very or somewhat anxious that climate change will harm them personally at some point in the future.

However, this growing recognition of the seriousness of climate change is not yet translating into an effective engagement. 90% of respondents in a recent poll by AKAS in Australia, Canada, the UK and the US stated that they did not follow the history of climate change, while Google’s global search for climate change peaked 14 years ago. In the last five years, people are three times more likely to look for Marvel comics than for climate change. This gap between knowledge and action can be partly explained by feelings of helplessness and anxiety. explorative argues that to change behavior, people need to feel emotionally activated. However, most news coverage evokes

being deactivated

emotions, leading to paralysis. On August 9, the analysis found that 79% of news headlines related to UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report in 25 of the most connected news sites globally caused by anxiety, fear, hopelessness and / or feelings of overload, 10% had a neutral hue, 6% evoked some hope and only 5% alluded to a solution. Climate change can also trigger various behavioral biases which complicate the tendency towards inaction.

Presence prejudice

inflates the value of small rewards in the present while subtracting large rewards or threats in the future. When asked to list the topics of concern in their country, the public globally prioritized eight issues before climate change, including Covid-19, unemployment and social inequality. Analysis e GDELT The global online news database reveals that since 2017, the terms health, economy and education have appeared 16, 7 and 6 times more often than climate change, which appeared in only 0.9% of 750 million news items. his.

Aversion to risk

similarly hinders action on climate change – people choose to avoid small but certain losses in living standards now, risking potentially large but uncertain losses in the future. Meanwhile, the so-called

ostrich effect

prevents people from absorbing information effectively: they bury their heads in the sand in response to the very frightening messages of climate change that the media routinely reinforce. Our collective preservation has never depended so deeply on the synchronous action of intergovernmental organizations, governments, businesses, news media, and individuals. The news media can play its part by ceasing to deactivate audiences, changing the tone of its coverage to balance the pessimism created by the scale of the problem with the optimism offered by existing solutions. These adjustments by journalists would help: Cover climate change important to the audience’s life and validate their emotions. Linking climate change coverage to higher interest topics (e.g. employment, welfare, social equality, security, immigration and health) will help alleviate current prejudices. The public also feels heard when journalists report on their concerns and emotions. Balance the problem with solutions to encourage engagement and empowermentWith extremely negative coverage of climate history there is a risk that auditors will go out of business. Importers It is important to try to combine facts that inevitably evoke strong deactivating emotions with hopeful solutions. Make sure some titles are hopeful and empowering, rather than catastrophic. Unfortunate titles deprive individuals of freedom of choice, leaving them feeling shocked or apathetic. The public needs titles that ignite their belief that they can make a difference. Some are already achieving this: A hotter future is certain, warns the Climate Panel, but as hot as it is in the US, 14 ways to combat the climate crisis following the IPCC Code Red Report or the IPCC Report is a massive alarm that the time for climate action is almost gone, but basically not gone yet. Transition from being guardians of truth to change makers; in the words of Keith Hammond, president of Journalism Network Solutions, nga being guard dogs to guide dogsWith This requires a rethinking of what it means to be a journalist in the era of climate change. Use the lessons from the 2009 pandemic and financial crisis to accelerate climate actionWith Pull parallel to the damage caused by the descent of the threat of these previous preventable crises until it was too late. Train journalists to embrace data

because soon the history of climate will permeate every aspect of our livesWith a deeper understanding of climate science it is also essential if journalists will create independent stories that hold those in power accountable. An inability to question the data risks ending up at the ends of the story, gradually losing credibility and trust. Remember that journalists are also people: they fall prey to the same prejudices as everyone else, feeling overwhelmed, powerless, and afraid for the future of their children. Prejudice awareness training and ongoing mental health support will mitigate these challenges. New generations are telling us that we are failing them on climate change. The news industry is one of the very few sectors that holds a key to positive scale change. Now more than ever journalists have an opportunity to change the course of history. Will they be forgiven if they do not understand?

Luba Kassova is the author of Missing Women Perspectives in the News and Director in audience strategy consulting AKAS, which works on social justice issues. This story is shared as part of World News Day 2021, a global campaign to highlight the critical role of fact-based journalism in providing reliable news and information in the service of humanity. # JournalismRequest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctpost.com/news/article/World-News-Day-Climate-news-is-paralyzing-16492660.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos