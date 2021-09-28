



Dozens of workers trapped in a Canadian mine are in the process of making a dramatic escape involving vertical climbing for up to 10 hours. Thirty-nine workers at the Totten mine in northern Ontario were trapped underground starting at noon Sunday when her elevator system was damaged, according to Brazilian mining company Valewith Workers stayed in underground “shelter stations” with a substantial supply of water and received food and medicine deliveries from rescue teams, according to United Steel Workers Union, whose Local chapter 6500 represents 30 of the 39 miners. Climbing to safety Rescue crews began moving them Monday using a process that involves a long climb up a series of steep stairs. Exhausted miners, who had been in the mine for more than a day when the rescue mission began, are wearing harnesses as they climb 0.6 miles, according to the BBCwith The miners were coming from depths between 900 and 1,200 meters (or approximately 2,952 to 3,937 feet). E Toronto star records that the city’s famous CN Tower “fades compared to 553 feet stretched in 1,776 steps”. Shawn Rideout, the chief mine rescue officer at Ontario Mine Rescue, said the climb could take up to 10 hours to complete and that there are rest stops every 100 meters (or about 330 feet) if workers need a break. Citing the Ontario mine rescue, reports CBC that some workers unable to complete the climb may be “lifted using ropes”. Happy to see the sun At least 33 miners had reached the surface by mid-Tuesday morning, according to the CBC. USW District 6 said Tuesday morning that a team of doctors is checking the miners when they come out and that no one was injured in the incident or evacuation process. Miners are given home trips, she added. “When an incident like this happens unfortunately everyone gathers,” said Nick Larochelle, president of USW Local 6500. “Miners support each other, trained mine rescue teams gather, and the whole community waits in prayer. with patience for the safe return of each of the 39 miners to the surface. “ Rideout initially said rescuers were expecting to evacuate the rest of the miners by 11 a.m., but noted that “they have been underground for more than 48 hours, so we are taking it slowly.” He told the CBC that the miners who have reached it so far are in good spirits. “Everyone is doing well here,” he said. “The workers come out, they are definitely happy to see the sunshine. But the smiles are all around and everything is progressing very well.” Reporting on this story first appeared on Morning Edition live blog.

