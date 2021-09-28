Children will face much more extreme climate events, study showExBulletin







Noah Berger / AP

Noah Berger / AP Children born in 2020 will experience extreme climate events at a rate that is two to seven times higher than people born in 1960, new study in the diary Science. With the current rate of global warming and national policies failing to make the necessary cuts in heat-captured pollution, climate events like heat waves will continue to increase in frequency, intensity and duration, scientists say. This leaves children of the younger generations to face a “serious threat” to their safety, according to the study authors. The study analyzed extreme climate events, such as heat waves, droughts, crop failures, floods, fires and tropical cyclones. Researchers used the latest data from a 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report which included information on global life expectancy, population trends, and projected global temperature trajectories. 36 times more heat waves Predictions of how these events could drastically affect the younger generations were shocking. Scientists compared a person born in 1960 with a child who was six years old in 2020. All six–year–the old one will experience twice as many cyclones and wildfires, three times as many river floods, four times as many crop failures, and five times as many droughts. Heat waves, however, will be the most prevalent extreme climate event, with 36 times more occurring for the six-year-old. The younger generations in lower-income countries will be most affected The study shows that extreme weather events can have an impact younger generations in different regions of the world differently. People who were younger than 25 by 2020 in the Middle East and North Africa are likely experience more exposure to extreme climate events compared to other regions. Researchers say that in general, younger generations living in lower-income countries will experience a worsening climate to a greater degree than their peers in richer countries. The data from the study show how limiting the growth of global warming and adapting policies that comply with the Paris Climate Agreements are beneficial, the researchers argue. But even then, the younger generations are still left with “unprecedented exposure to extreme events,” they write.

