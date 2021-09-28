UK government prepares to use army truck drivers to help with gas crisisExBulletin



SURREY, ENGLAND The British government is putting up to 150 army drivers on standby to operate gas tankers as the country’s fuel delivery crisis continues and drivers roam the greater London in search of open gas stations.

The government insists the UK is not facing a shortage of fuel, only a shortage of drivers who can deliver it to the pump.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said there were test signs that the volume of fuel in petrol station tanks was stabilizing.

“The sooner we all get back to our normal buying habits, the sooner the situation will get back to normal and we all have to play our part,” Shapps told the BBC.

In greater London, however, the vast majority of service stations remained dry for another day. The Royal Vehicle Club said it had seen a sharp increase in the number of drivers who had been stranded along the road because they had run out of fuel.

On Monday evening, drivers lined up along the A3 motorway at a BP station about 25 miles southwest of downtown, hoping to fill their tanks.

“Where I came from, in London, is a nightmare,” said Gary Jones, who works for a home health agency. “Every station is closed and if there is something open, there are only queues all the way.”

Most drivers were relieved when they found gas, called gasoline in the UK, including Tristan Toulman, who works as an area manager for a supermarket chain.

“I tried six stations before this one,” Toulman said as he pumped without a bullet. “By tomorrow, if I had not found this, I would not have gone to work because I drive the car for a living.”

As tensions rose, there were several reports of violence. A man at a station pulled out a knife and threatened another driver who was sitting inside a car, and a scuffle broke out at an Esso station.

The Petroleum Retailers Association said the refilled stations are being emptied within hours.

“Once a tanker arrives at a filling station, people on social media are advising that a tanker has arrived and then it’s like bees in a pot of honey,” Brian Madderson, the association’s president, told the BBC. “Everyone flocks there and … within a few hours, she’s out again.”

Madderson said the stations were concerned about limiting the amount customers could buy at about $ 40 per person, for fear that drivers would then face staff.

Britain has faced a shortage of a truck driver for years and is estimated to need another 100,000. Many drivers retire early due to difficult working conditions.

The problem has worsened in the last 18 months due to the pandemic disruption and the UK leaving the European Union. The British Road Transport Association estimates that 20,000 European drivers went home before the Brexit in January.

Under pressure, the government says it will now offer 5,000 short-term visas for foreign truck drivers trying to start filling the gap. Officials have blamed the crisis on public panic buying, sparked by a leak from a government meeting last week, in which BP reportedly said it had only two-thirds of its normal supply at petrol stations and that levels were falling fast.

However, many in the transport industry say the government failed to address a long-term job problem – and then made it worse by leaving the EU.