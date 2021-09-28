Anti-LGBT resolutions overturned in Poland after EU threatens to withhold fundsExBulletin







Piotr Lapinski / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Piotr Lapinski / NurPhoto via Getty Images Support from the right-wing People’s Party of Law and Justice of Poland and the local Roman Catholic clergy, nearly 100 provinces and municipalities in 2019 adopted symbolic resolutions declaring “Pa LGBT”. But two years later, and the central government is urging them to repeal those statements after the European Union threatened to cut off millions of euros in funding for local and provincial governments that took an anti-LGBT stance. In doing so, they could be in breach of the EU anti-discrimination regulations due to sexual orientation, says the European Commission. Earlier this month, the EC wrote to five regional councils in Poland urging them to cancel their “LGBT-free” stance if they want to continue receiving funding, according to Reuters. The statements, although not enforceable, are intended to signal the conservative values ​​of local governments and opposition to what some Polish leaders refer to as “LGBT ideology”. On Monday, the southern provinces of Malopolskie, Lubelskie and Podkarpackie were reconciled, following a similar move last week by the Swietokrzyskie regional assembly, Reuters reports, citing the Polish news agency PAP. Malopolskie assembly chairman Witold Kozowski said in a statements that while the region is “built on values ​​and based on the centuries-old tradition of Christianity”, he and his advisers were unwilling “to take responsibility for maintaining [Malopolskie] without these EU funds “. In Podkarpackie, the assembly seems to have made the move less provocative, going a step further by passing a resolution declaring the province “a region of determined tolerance”. Lubelskie also approved a motion that affirms the “protection of fundamental rights and freedoms” that also supports “the right of parents to raise their children according to their beliefs,” Reuters says. Since coming to power in 2015, the skeptical EU Party against Immigrants Law and Justice has sought to attract voters with its “pro-family” social agenda that fits in well with the 9 in 10 Poles who identify as Catholics. In return, the church has given its “unwavering” support to Law and Justice, with priests in the country’s conservative villages often encouraging their parishes to vote for party candidates, according to National Catholic Reporterwith The party has also shown authoritarian tendencies, reportedly seeking to use the country’s public broadcaster against the opposition, giving lawmakers greater power to appoint judges and crack down on dissenting judges. Last year, Polish President Andrzej Duda declared that “LGBT are not people, it is an ideology”. He said that during the communist era of Poland children were indoctrinated. “Today, there are also attempts to push an ideology over us and our children, but different. It is totally new, but it is also neo-Bolshevism,” he said, according to Associated Press. Poland has also tightened its strict anti-abortion laws, some of the strictest in Europe. Despite massive protests, a ban on almost all abortions went into effect in early 2021, removing an exception for fetal deformities. The law now allows abortions only in cases of rape or incest, or when the health or life of the mother is in danger.

