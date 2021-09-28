Up to 500 extra seats for Afghan family members





The government has agreed to provide up to 500 additional seats for Afghan family members. More than 670 Afghan nationals have already been granted leave to stay in the country this year. Justice Minister Heather Humphreys said the new reunification scheme announced today will apply to family members who are vulnerable in Afghanistan or who have fled to a neighboring country. She said the Government is very aware of the dire situation people face in the country after taking over the Taliban. Humphreys said more admissions under existing schemes are also expected in the coming weeks and months. The government said it would be up to the Afghan people in Ireland to apply to get their relatives here. Once in Ireland they will be able to stay for up to two years and can then apply to other programs to stay. The government agrees to provide up to 500 additional seats for Afghan family members.

– Michael Lehane (@MichealLehane) September 28, 2021 Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman said almost 400 humanitarian visas were issued after the Taliban took over, with 150 of these visa holders already in Ireland. He said visas are being issued to front-line human rights defenders, people working to support women's NGOs, journalists, members of the LGBTI + community and those particularly vulnerable to Taliban control. O'Gorman said these people have full refugee status when they arrive in Ireland. The minister said those coming from Afghanistan will not switch to direct supply. They will initially be stationed at reception and emergency orientation centers, he said, and then relocated across the country. O'Gorman said a number of talented people are coming here through the program. This includes journalists and a number of young women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, whom he said had made specific threats against them from the Taliban. The Minister of State for Immigration said that once the Government opens the application process for the new admission program and sees what the requirement is, it will be able to assess whether the initiative can be extended beyond the 500 countries currently available. Speaking to RTÉ Drivetime, James Browne said the Justice Department has always acted to minimize family separation, but he said there can be no open scheme and that there is no capacity to support these families. He said the State should have a scheme in place that it can implement.

