



The Conservatives were accused of funding the police through a decade of cuts in a speech Tuesday by the shadow interior secretary, who aimed to reposition Labor as the party of law and order. Nick Thomas-Symonds told delegates at the party’s annual conference that he would not follow the demands, usually attributed to the Black Lives Matter movement, to receive money from existing police forces. But he said successive conservative governments have cut cash payments to forces for more than 10 years. No Secretary of Labor will pay the police. This is not our party, this is the Conservative party, and they have spent 10 years funding our police, he told delegates in Brighton. Black Lives Matter UK has said that its use of police reimbursement means investing in programs that actually keep us safe such as youth services, mental health and social care, education, jobs and housing. After greeting a representative of the Police Federation, the organization that speaks to high-ranking officers, Thomas-Symonds also accused the house secretary, Priti Patel, of failing to surrender. The security of our communities is at stake by this government. The reality is that the Conservatives have failed in crime. This house secretary likes to speak harshly, but she never gives the floor. She says she supports the police and our front-line police staff, but then insults them with a pay freeze. It is not surprising that she has lost the trust of the 130,000 high-ranking officers represented by the Police Federation, who are the undisputed voice of the police. The Conservatives are the party of crime and disorder. They are soft on crime and soft on the causes of crime, he said. In a direct challenge to Boris Johnson’s claim that the Conservatives remain the party of law and order, he said: Conference, we can never allow the Conservatives to call themselves the party of law and order. Thomas-Symonds vowed to return police to the neighborhood with a plan to raise eyes, ears and boots to the ground and a major recruitment boost for volunteer officers. He set out a vision for a national deployment of police centers with their neighborhood crime prevention teams to crack down on antisocial behavior. An hour of the next generation neighborhood using technology including video bells and WhatsApp groups will be tasked with bringing people together to share information to tackle crime. In the first year of a Labor government, the party said it would recruit 5,000 special police officers, which it said was a doubling of the level of recent years. Workers also outlined plans for a new child exploitation registry, which would see convicts for modern-day slavery offenses related to drug trafficking in counties added to a list similar to the sex offenders registry. Sources close to Patel claimed that Thomas-Symonds had voted against the government’s moves to increase funding for the police.

