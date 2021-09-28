Lack of fuel is leaving people stranded in Britain





The British Army is on standby to send petrol to service stations after a lack of truck drivers forced some to close last week, causing a wave of panic buying by British drivers. Drivers are forced to wait in line for hours at pumps that are still open, and local average has reported cases of violence between angry customers as tensions rise.

But people who do not drive can be the most disadvantaged.

“The taxi industry takes passengers with disabilities, and special education needs children in school, and doctors and nurses who do not drive, or when their car breaks down – it is a vital community service that is 100% dependent on fuel,” Lawrie, director of the National Association of Tenants and Taxis, told CNN Business.

Lawrie said he had heard reports of taxi drivers in the English town of Colchester who had to stop driving over the weekend in order to save fuel in order to ensure they would be able to transport students with special educational needs this week. .

“We have retirees who are home-bound because we can’t reach them,” he added. Some drivers who try to travel longer have been forced to abandon their cars after they have dried up, while essential workers have reported that they are unable to do their jobs without fuel. The British Medical Association (BMA) on Monday called for urgent measures to allow healthcare staff to have priority on fuel, warning that “there is a real risk that the NHS [National Health Service] staff will not be able to do their jobs and provide services and life care to people in urgent need of it. “ “While the Government has said it is putting in place plans to alleviate the shortage of HGV [truck] drivers to transport fuel, the results of this will not be immediate. “Therefore, healthcare and essential employees should be given priority over fuel so that they can continue their crucial work and guarantee care for patients,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chairman of the BMA council, in a statement. “People with disabilities are really worried” Long lines and confusion are causing extra stress for people with disabilities. Emma Vogelmann, who has spinal muscular atrophy and uses a ventilator through a tracheostomy, told CNN Business on Tuesday that her caregiver contacted her to say she could not see him if he did not take gasoline. “It’s a really stressful situation for her and for me trying to figure out if she’s going to be able to get here for a shift,” added Vogelmann, chief policy adviser for the disability equality charity. . Eventually, her caregiver was able to find fuel, but people with disabilities across the country are facing similar stresses. “People with disabilities are really worried that their caregivers will not be able to reach them. There have been some people who have contacted me to say that their caregivers have just been able to reach them. to them, “said Vogelmann Me She urged people who are filling their tanks without having to think about the impact it has on others. Workers can suffer Drivers are also worried about how they will get to work. “Right now, I have enough petrol, but if I do not find it today or tomorrow, I can imagine that I will not be able to get my car and that will turn my 25-minute journey into maybe about an hour and a half,” he said. student Priyanka Oza told CNN Business on Monday, adding that the largest hospital in London where she works is poorly connected via public transport. “I have to take some buses, or even go to the center [London] and go out. “ Lawrie said if the problem is not resolved soon, workers who rely on fuel for their livelihood will suffer. “If there is no fuel there is no income because we do not use fuel to go to work we use fuel for work. So if we can not drive the car, we can not take passengers, but if we can Do not choose passengers, we do not have to “So it’s a massive problem,” Lawrie added. Labor shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which has a record 1 million job vacancies. The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving truck workers and other occupations in the UK. Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petroleum Retailers Association [PRA], which represents independent fuel suppliers, said in a statement to CNN Business that there were “early signs” that the pump crisis is coming to an end, with more PRA members reporting that they are receiving further fuel supplies. “Fuel stocks remain normal at refineries and terminals, although deliveries have been reduced due to a lack of HGV drivers,” he said, adding that a member survey conducted Tuesday morning found that “only 37%” of yards fronts reported being without fuel. “With regular stocks happening, that percentage is likely to improve further over the next 24 hours,” he said. The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of emergency measures to address the fuel crisis, including the issuance of temporary work visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers and the suspension of competition law to allow suppliers to send fuel to rival operators. The government said Monday that drivers of British Army tankers had been “brought on alert” and could be used to deliver fuel where it is most needed. Correction: An earlier version of this story erred in the number of visas the UK is offering to foreign truck drivers.

CNN’s Charles Riley and Chris Liakos contributed to the report.

