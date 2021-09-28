World News Day: Journalists to Cover Media Role in Addressing Climate Crisis | World News

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the Editors’ Publishing Forum (WEF) are celebrating World News Day this year by highlighting the role the media plays in addressing the effects of climate change.

World News Day 2021 will serve as an important tool for fostering public discourse on climate emergency and its impact, and draws attention to the importance of fact-based global journalism in reporting on this critical issue, the website said. of World News Days.

The program will be hosted by Hollywood actor Victor Garber and Global News presenter Farrah Nasser. Nasser is known for covering the experiences of marginalized people through two digital series – #FirstTimeIWasCalled and #LivingInColour.

Garber is best known for his role in the Hollywood film Argo and is the recipient of several Emmy and Tony nominations for his acting in television series, movies and theater.

World News Day: Climate Crisis will discuss how the media plays an important role in addressing climate change by raising awareness, informing the public, and covering news related to climate emergencies.

The program will feature flood and fire reports from well-known media organizations, as well as youth activists. Journalism by Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, Guardian, The New Yorker, Reuters, The Sacramento Bee, The Straits Times, South China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision will be featured.

It will also highlight regional issues of climate change, activism and solutions from around the world.

The program can be broadcast on the World News Days YouTube channel. Freestyle free for all and can be seen in all time zones.