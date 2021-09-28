International
Trudeau says the post-election priority is the vaccine mandate for public servants, travelers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out five post-election priorities for his government on Tuesday, all of which focused on the ongoing fight against pandemics, the number of COVID-19 cases rising sharply in some parts of the country.
Speaking to reporters outside a vaccination clinic on the outskirts of Ottawa, Trudeau said government efforts will be directed to meet a vaccine mandate that will force federal public servants and travelers to take their shots before heading to work or board the train, plane or ship.
Trudeau said the details of the mandate have not yet been finalized because the government is still locked into negotiations with public sector unions representing tens of thousands of federal bureaucrats.
He also issued a warning to anyone planning to travel in the coming weeks: get vaccinated or risk being denied permission to ride.
“I was very clear about that and I have it for weeks and weeks now. We will require that anyone who gets on the plane or train be fully vaccinated,” he said.
As the U.S. and other countries demand that all incoming travelers be vaccinated against the virus, Trudeau said his government is putting the final touches on a vaccine passport for international travel, a program designed to facilitate border crossings for Canadians.
The US has not yet said which vaccine products it will recognize. This is a source of ongoing concern for many Canadians who received the AstraZeneca vaccine in the early days of the immunization campaign.
Trudeau also said Chrystia Freeland would continue to serve as deputy prime minister and finance minister in his post-election cabinet. He also announced that his new cabinet will be sworn in sometime in October and Parliament will return “before the end of autumn”.
He highlighted two other priorities that could require parliament’s approval: a new $ 1 billion fund to help pay for provincial vaccination testing programs and legislation to criminalize some of the divisive demonstrations organized by vaccine groups and others outside hospitals in recent weeks.
More to come …
