Fredericton paints orange walkways in honor of Truth and Reconciliation Day

The city of Fredericton will honor the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by painting walks in orange.

City crews are working with community members in the First Nations of St. Mary to install the two indigenous crossings for Thursday, Sept. 30 a day to get to know and reflect on the heritage of residential schools in Canada.

“We do not want it to be treated as a holiday, but a day of reflection and remembrance,” said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers.

One walkway is along Queen Street outside City Hall, and the other is along Maliseet Drive in front of Head Harold Sappier Memorial Elementary School.

It has been decided to paint over the rainbow crossing downtown, as the Fredericton Pride celebrations are over for the year.

The downtown location is also a popular destination for pedestrians and drivers.

“It’s really just another opportunity to put something in place instead of making people relax and reflect,” Rogerssaid said.

September 30 is also known throughout Canada as Orange Shirt Day, as it was the time of year when indigenous children were taken from their families to attend residential schools. The recognition part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls for Action.

“I think it is critical that we show our commitment to that process,” she said.

Truth and Reconciliation Day will also be a municipal holiday for Fredericton city staff after the council voted unanimously in favor of honoring the federal holiday earlier this month.

“This symbolic gesture is just one step between many of those we intend to take on our long road to reconciliation,” the city said in a Facebook post.

The town hall will be lit with orange lights from Monday to Thursday. A Wolastoqey flag will be hoisted on Thursday, the 30th, and staff will be given orange t-shirts to wear in honor of the memory of children sent to residential schools.

“We want to make this day real for people,” Rogers said. “We want it to be in front of the mind.”