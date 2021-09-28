International
Fredericton paints orange walkways in honor of Truth and Reconciliation Day
The city of Fredericton will honor the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation by painting walks in orange.
City crews are working with community members in the First Nations of St. Mary to install the two indigenous crossings for Thursday, Sept. 30 a day to get to know and reflect on the heritage of residential schools in Canada.
“We do not want it to be treated as a holiday, but a day of reflection and remembrance,” said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers.
One walkway is along Queen Street outside City Hall, and the other is along Maliseet Drive in front of Head Harold Sappier Memorial Elementary School.
It has been decided to paint over the rainbow crossing downtown, as the Fredericton Pride celebrations are over for the year.
The downtown location is also a popular destination for pedestrians and drivers.
“It’s really just another opportunity to put something in place instead of making people relax and reflect,” Rogerssaid said.
September 30 is also known throughout Canada as Orange Shirt Day, as it was the time of year when indigenous children were taken from their families to attend residential schools. The recognition part of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls for Action.
“I think it is critical that we show our commitment to that process,” she said.
Truth and Reconciliation Day will also be a municipal holiday for Fredericton city staff after the council voted unanimously in favor of honoring the federal holiday earlier this month.
“This symbolic gesture is just one step between many of those we intend to take on our long road to reconciliation,” the city said in a Facebook post.
The town hall will be lit with orange lights from Monday to Thursday. A Wolastoqey flag will be hoisted on Thursday, the 30th, and staff will be given orange t-shirts to wear in honor of the memory of children sent to residential schools.
“We want to make this day real for people,” Rogers said. “We want it to be in front of the mind.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/city-crosswalks-fredericton-truth-and-reconciliation-day-1.6192173
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]