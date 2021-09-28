Schools in England inadvertently spread the deceptive message of Covid vaccination | school





Some schools in England have inadvertently spread a deceptive message about Covid vaccinations to children that the Department of Health and Welfare has condemned as dangerous misinformation. Schools in East England, Bedfordshire and elsewhere across England were tricked into sending an official-looking form bearing an NHS logo and claiming to be a consent checklist before their child receives a Covid vaccination. A school principal said the form arrived Monday morning as an attachment to an email allegedly from the NHS, with a request to be forwarded to parents. It is not known where the email came from. Emails were sent by a Childhood Vaccine Team using an email address ending in @ nhs-vaccines.uk. The domain-related domain was later suspended following complaints to the web host. A DHSC spokesman said: Misinformation about the vaccine is dangerous and costly. We are continuing to do everything we can, working with local authorities and our NHS, to counter the spread of science-based and fact-based public information untruths. The schools that sent the fraud form quickly withdrew the email after being notified by parents and staff members. Redborne Upper School and Community College in Bedfordshire apologized to the parents for any confusion after falling after the fraudulent letter. This does not come from the NHS and is believed to be from a group that wants to disrupt the vaccination program, the parents were told in a letter from the school principal. Brian Conway, chief faith officer of many St. John the Baptist academies in Norwich, said the form appears to be very convincing after he was sent to one of the faith schools. Quite shocking that you have people who will send things to schools that are a hoax and are trying to get a message under false pretenses, Conway told the Daily Daily Presswith Dr Jonathan Leach, NHS Englands medical director for vaccinations against Covid, went on social media to reassure parents that the form was fake. Just to confirm that this is not a legitimate form of NHS. – Dr Jonathan Leach (@ jonathanleach13) September 27, 2021 Julie McCulloch of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: Circulating forms of false consent is massively useless and can only serve to create confusion. Everyone in the school system is already working under great pressure on multiple fronts. One of these pressures is the fact that a large number of students have caught Covid and are missing out on school exactly what the vaccination program was designed to address. Leading UK medical officials have recommended that children 12 years of age and older should be given a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Children in England have already started getting the vaccine through NHS school-age immunization teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/education/2021/sep/28/schools-in-england-unwittingly-distribute-covid-vaccination-hoax-message The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos