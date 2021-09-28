UK puts army on alert to refuel as service stations run out

CNN

By Charles Riley, CNN Business

The British Army is on standby to deliver gasoline to service stations as the lack of tanker drivers forced some to close last week, causing a wave of buying panic by British drivers.

With thousands of service stations drying up since then, the UK government has announced a series of emergency measures to address the fuel crisis, including the issuance of temporary work visas to 5,000 foreign truck drivers and the suspension of competition law for allow suppliers to send fuel to rival operators.

The government said Monday that British Army tankers leaders had been “brought to a standstill” and could be used to deliver fuel where it is most needed.

“If required, the deployment of military personnel will provide the supply chain with additional capacity as a temporary measure to alleviate pressures caused by increased localized fuel demand,” said UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng. a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on the public on Tuesday to refill their tanks “normally, when you really need it”. The situation at the service stations is starting to stabilize, he told broadcasters, adding that he sympathized with people who had been affected by the shortages.

Buying panic

The Vehicle Association (AA) called for calm on Friday after BP was forced to temporarily close some of its stations for the second time in as many months due to driver absence. However, many Britons did not pay much attention, flocking to service stations in hopes of securing fuel for the coming week.

Social media users have reported long queues at stations across the country, and some drivers on longer trips have been forced to abandon their cars after running out of fuel.

Companies including ExxonMobil and Shell said in a statement issued by the government on Sunday that they wanted to “reassure the public that the issues that have arisen are due to temporary increases in customer demand, not a national fuel shortage”.

The Petroleum Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel suppliers, said in a statement Tuesday that “there are early signs that the pump crisis is coming to an end”. The group said about 37% of the 5,500 service stations operated by its members were without fuel, compared to as much as two-thirds of the stations at the beginning of the week.

“With regular stocks happening, this percentage is likely to improve further over the next 24 hours,” the group said.

Although the situation is easing, labor shortages are about to remain a problem in Britain, which has a record 1 million job vacancies. The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving truck workers and other occupations in the UK.

According to the Road Transport Association, the UK lacks around 100,000 truck drivers. Last month, the British government said “most of the solutions” to the crisis would be driven by industry and that it did not want to rely on workers from abroad.

‘Serious damage’

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the government’s decision to offer 5,000 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers was insufficient, comparing it to “throwing a finger of water into a fire”.

“With no further action, we now face the very real prospect of serious damage to our economic recovery, stunted growth as well as another less than happy Christmas for many businesses and their customers across the country,” she told a statement.

Johnson signaled on Tuesday that additional visas for foreign workers are unlikely.

“What we want to see is an emphasis on high pay, high skills, a high productivity approach to our economy. What I do not think people in this country want to do is fix all our problems with uncontrolled immigration, “he said.

Brian Madderson, president of the Petroleum Dealers Association, said a call to the military alone would not be enough to resolve the crisis because soldiers may not have the training needed to refill storage tanks at service stations.

“It’s not an absolute cure,” he told BBC Radio. “There is no single lever that will be pulled by the government and industry together that will fix this situation.”

BP said in a statement on Sunday that it was seeing “intense demand” and that approximately 30% of the 1,200 countries its supplies across the UK did not have any of the top fuel classes. The company said it was “working to supply as soon as possible”.

Shell hailed the government action on Monday, saying “we are seeing higher than normal demand across our network, which is turning some sites to have low levels. We are meeting these quickly, usually within 24 hours. “

Sainsbury’s, which operates service stations in some of its supermarkets, said: “We are experiencing high demand for fuel. We are working closely with our supplier to maintain supply and all of our sites continue to refuel. “

Supermarket chains Morrisons and Tesco said they were working hard to keep customers supplied.

Anna Cooban, Chris Liakos and Hanna Ziady contributed to the report.

Correction: An earlier version of this story erred in the number of visas the UK is offering to foreign truck drivers.

The-CNN-Wire

© & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.