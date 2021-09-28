Looking for France’s next move after the US-Australia submarine dealExBulletin

The US nuclear submarine deal with Australia not only ended France’s $ 66 billion deal with Australia, but also left France and Europe caught up in escalating tensions between China and the US.

French President Biden and Emmanuel Macron appear to be trying to settle their dispute over the new US nuclear submarine contract with Australia. The agreement annulled an existing contract the French had with Australia. It also forced France to look at new options for its policy in the Pacific.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: France signed its submarine deal with Australia in 2016. The $ 66 billion contract for 12 sub-conventional was a key part of France’s overall strategy in the Indo-Pacific, where it is the only European country with interests sovereign, says Antoine. Bondaz, Asia specialist with the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.

ANTOINE BONDAZ: There are more than 1.6 million French people living in French territories abroad, from the reunification island to French Polynesia. There are 7,000 permanently stationed soldiers in the region. So it is not just about foreign policy for the French; it also has to do with how we develop, how we promote, how we protect the citizens and territories in the Indo-Pacific.

BEARDSLEY: France has sub-nuclear, says Bondaz. But five years ago, Australia did not ask for them. Australia, like France, wanted strategic autonomy and did not want to hit China. The population of Australia was overwhelmingly anti-nuclear.

But stocks in the region have now changed drastically with China’s aggressive military and economic positioning, says Dominique Moisi, chief analyst at the Montaigne Institute.

DOMINIQUE MOISI: Australians crossed from France to America not because the submarines America offered them were nuclear, but because they were American. They thought that when things were getting serious in Asia, when Chinese ambition had to be curbed, America was better than France.

BEARDSLEY: The French Foreign Minister said that the brutality and unpredictability of the Biden administration was reminiscent of the behavior of President Trump. But Moses says the French need to wake up to America’s new priorities.

MOISI: History has shifted from Europe, the Middle East now to Asia and Europe, and therefore France is marginalized.

BEARDSLEY: EU backs France in submarine diplomatic crisis.

BEARDSLEY: German Minister for Europe Michael Roth called the incident a wake-up call for the EU, which he said should join in foreign and security policy matters.

EU-China relations have deteriorated over the past year, Bondaz says. But China remains an important trading partner. Europeans do not want to get caught up in US-China tensions.

BONDAZ: They just want to make sure they are not always completely tied to the US, to remain a form of autonomy.

BEARDSLEY: Europeans do not have the capacity to exercise military power in the Indo-Pacific, says Bondaz. But Europe can certainly project its power in a different way, using its economic power, access to technology and its leadership in environmental matters.

BEARDSLEY: Speaking to the nightly news, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Europe is not naive about China’s behavior, but it wants to face China with economic competition rather than what he called tactics of American military confrontation.

Analyst Moisi says France would be much stronger if its initiatives were seen as European.

MOISI: And unfortunately, that is not the case. Great Britain has left Europe. Germany is not ready to play the policies of the great powers. Poland and most Eastern European countries are closer to Washington when it comes to defense than they are to Brussels.

BEARDSLEY: The third way may be a noble path, says Moses, but it is a very difficult path.

Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.

