Alberta Prime Minister, Health and Justice Ministers to Join Hinshaw for Tuesday’s COVID-19 Update

Prime Minister Jason Kenney, new Health Minister Jason Copping and Justice Minister Kaycee Madu will join Alberta Chief Medical Officer for Health for a COVID-19 update on Tuesday afternoon.

They are scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m. The press conference will be broadcast live on this post article.

In response to the growing number of ICU COVID-19 cases and admissions that were pushing the health care system to the brink, Kenney announced September 15 public health measures that would take effect on September 16, as well as the vaccine passport – known in Alberta as the Restriction Exemption Program – which would take effect on eligible businesses and facilities on 20 September.

I apologize for embracing the public shift from pandemic to endemic, which was clearly premature, Kenney said on September 15th. I do not apologize for lifting the restrictions on public health (July 1). “

















Growing pressure on Kenney to resign amid Alberta crisis COVID-19



The total number of active COVID-19 cases across the province rose to 21,307 on Monday, from 20,040 reported on Friday.

That same day, the total active cases for all of Canada were 46,425 – meaning that almost half were in Alberta.

Alberta has – by far – the highest number of active cases in Canada, according to federal government dataThe closest is BC, which had 6,486 active cases as of September 27th.

In fact, the current number of active Alberta cases is higher than BC, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario combined.

















Federal Government Provides Military Assistance to Help Fight Alberta COVID-19 Brutal Growth



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that the federal government promises to “have the back” of Albanians.

“Our officials at various levels have reached out to Alberta and Saskatchewan to provide any assistance – from the Canadian Red Cross, to the military, to additional equipment to airlift to nurses and doctors from other jurisdictions they have provided.

“I’m asked my office to address Prime Minister’s officers directly and I hope to speak with Prime Minister Kenney tomorrow – and Prime Minister Moe too soon – to reiterate our commitment to supporting the people of Alberta and Saskatchewan who are facing a situation. extremely difficult and heartbreaking now.

“If Alberta were to choose to take further steps and get into a deadlock, federal support for businesses, for individuals, would start again and we would make sure we were there to support people. We are making it easy. for the provinces to follow the best public health guidelines they can have, “Trudeau said.

As of Monday, there were 1,063 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19, 265 of whom were being treated at the ICU. This is a jump from 243 patients in the ICU with COVID-19 on Friday.

Over the weekend, an additional 23 deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the number of Alberta deaths from the disease to 2,645.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Alberta Health Services had 370 ICU beds, including 197 additional spaces, an 114 percent increase over 173 bases.

“The AHS has opened 32 additional ICU spaces in the last seven days,” said spokeswoman Kerry Williamson.

Alberta has 318 patients in the ICU, “the vast majority of whom are COVID positive.

“This is the highest number of patients in the ICU since the onset of the pandemic.”

“The number of patients in the ICU has increased by 10 percent in the last seven days,” Williamson said.

Dr Deena Hinshaw said Monday that of the 265 Albertans with COVID-19 in the ICU, 91.7 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

We were not thinking about other people: Alberta unvaccinated man at the time in ICU with COVID-19



Fifty-eight intensive care physicians representing part of the Alberta Medical Association (AMA) wrote a letter Monday, saying the province remains on the brink of a health system collapse.

The association says the demand for intensive care nurses is so great that the number of patients assigned to each nurse has increased, putting the level of care well below normal standards.

They are urging Albanians to protect the provincial government to continue to control the spread of COVID-19 through public health measures. ICU doctors are encouraging those who are vaccinated to support others to be immunized. And, doctors urged everyone to continue to follow public health measures, along with keeping masks where appropriate, washing hands and staying home when we are sick.

On Sunday, Albertas former chief medical officer wrote a letter urging the government to launch a fire blockade in a bid to slow the fourth wave.

















Urgent call for more provincial action in the fight against Albertas COVID-19



The president of the Canadian Pediatric Society (CPS), along with Alberta’s representative on the CPS board, wrote a letter to Copping and Hinshaw on Monday, supporting the restoration of public health measures, but adding that they do not go that far.

As such, Dr Ruth Grimes and Dr Raphael Sharon demanded mandatory immunization for all adults working in schools or childcare facilities or regular mandatory testing for those who could not be vaccinated.

They also call for expanding internal camouflage requirements in schools and childcare facilities to include everyone over the age of two, including when sitting at a desk or desk.

COVID-19: Alberta Education confirms 5 schools switching to online classes



On Tuesday, the Alberta Teachers Association issued a press release stating that it supports and encourages “reasonable policies requiring school staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19”.

If the province does not establish vaccination mandates, the ATA is encouraging individual school boards to introduce them.

“The best way to support student safety at a time when so many students cannot be vaccinated is to make sure the adults around them are vaccinated,” ATA President Jason Schilling said in a press release.

“We cannot order vaccinations for our members, so we are making it clear that we believe those who can – like the Alberta government or individual school boards – should.”

E The ATA also issued a policy statement to help school boards develop mandates complying with ATA legal advice.