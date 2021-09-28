As Vaccine Mandates go into effect, Religious Exemption Requirements are on the riseExBulletin



David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

More and more employers are ordering workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 without the testing option. Now the workers are withdrawing.

In Washington, DC, more than 400 fire and emergency medical workers applied for religious exemptions in the city vaccine mandate. In Los Angeles, approximately a quarter of the police department is expected to seek religious exceptions.

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Already, some employers are taking a tougher line than others. By law, employers have a lot of leeway when giving religious exemptions.

What are the employer’s obligations to workers when it comes to religious exemptions?

The right to request a religious exemption derives from Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects workers from discrimination on the grounds of religion, inter alia. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says employers should provide reasonable housing for workers who sincerely believe in religion, unless this presents an unnecessary difficulty.

There is a lot to unpack there.

First, employers can investigate whether an employee’s religious beliefs are genuinely sincere. They may ask questions about that employee’s vaccination history or church attendance. If the employer determines that the trust is not sincere, he may reject the exemption request.

But even if an employee’s religious beliefs are determined to be sincere, it is the employer who decides what the accommodation will be reasonable. It does not have to be the housing requested by the employee.

What is reasonable when it comes to a reasonable accommodation?

What one employer considers reasonable, another cannot.

In Conway, Ark., Matt Troup, CEO of Conway Regional Health System, has granted 45 religious exemptions to employees who refused to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Their objections were largely based on employee beliefs that vaccines used by fetal cells in research, testing or production should not be put on their bodies.

(Public health officials say Fetal cell lines developed decades ago in the laboratory were used to develop and test Pfizer and Moderna vaccines a common practice in pharmaceutical research. Other fetal cell lines are being used in the production of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But the vaccines themselves do not contain any fetal cells.)

Prior to granting religious exemptions, Troup sent employees a list of 28 commonly used drugs that fetal cells used to research, test, or develop a list that includes Tylenol, Sister, Tums, Ex-Lax, and other cabinet equipment. of medicines. He asked employees to testify not to use any of those medications.



Conway Regional Health System

“They need to know that if they are going to be consistent in their beliefs, that applies to a lot of different things besides the COVID vaccine,” Troup says.

Presented with the list, employees who had sought religious exemptions still refused the vaccines. Thus Troup informed them that they would have to undergo regular COVID-19 testing. With 95% of the workforce vaccinated, he thought it was reasonable accommodation.

“I feel like we have achieved our goal of protecting our staff, our patients and our community,” he says. “We want to respect the religious freedoms of the people and their ability to make these decisions as far as we can.”

But already, there are employers who have been less suitable.

The NBA recently denied a request for religious exemption from Golden State Warriors striker Andrew Wiggins, announcing that the athlete will not be able to play in any home games in San Francisco, which has a vaccination mandate for major events internal, until it meets the city vaccination Requirements.

United Airlines has granted religious exemptions to a small number of employees, but the reasonable accommodation that the airline has provided is to place employees on indefinite unpaid leave without regular benefits. A handful of United employees have sued, saying unpaid leave is not a reasonable accommodation, but a negative hiring action.

Romn Hernndez, a labor and employment lawyer with Troutman Pepper in Portland, Ore., Says historically, courts have upheld unpaid leave as a reasonable accommodation in cases of religious exclusion.

“It may not be the housing those workers wanted, but it is something the employer is providing,” Hernndez says.

What is considered an unnecessary difficulty when it comes to religious exceptions?

Remember that by law, employers must provide reasonable accommodation for workers seeking religious exemptions, unless this presents an unnecessary difficulty.

Importers It is important to look at how the EEOC identifies unnecessary difficulties.

In cases of religious exclusion, unnecessary hardship defined as “more than one the minimum, “or minimal, cost or burden on the operation of the employer business. Hernndez points out that a housing that includes shift changes can pose more than a minimum burden for an employer, allowing the employer to deny such housing.

In its defense, United has argued that allowing unvaccinated employees to continue working in client-facing roles in the country “would impose extremely not only the minimum costs to United and the public. “The airline says it would have to implement a coronavirus testing program at more than 100 airports and local offices. Running such a program would cause a greater workload for vaccinated colleagues, and United notes that 97% and its employees are now vaccinated.

Does it matter what my religious leader says about COVID-19 vaccines?

Probably not, because religious exclusions ultimately come from an employee’s personal beliefs and whether an employer can find reasonable accommodation.

To date, no major religion has come out against COVID-19 vaccines. In fact, prominent religious leaders are endorsing them. Pope Francis told Catholics that vaccination is “an act of love,” for example.

Even the Church of Christian Science, which advises prayer rather than medical care, says there is no formal vaccination policy. It is up to individuals to make that decision.

What about all the advice shared online about getting a religious exemption?

Mention of religious mandates on social media and traditional media has increased ninefold since June, with most of that increase since the White House announced vaccine mandates for federal employees in early September, according to an analysis by media tracking firm Zignal Labs.

In Facebook groups that oppose vaccine mandates, members often ask how to get a religious exemption and what to say when petitioning their employers.

In these groups, members regularly cite misleading claims that vaccines contain fetal cells. Others share links to online churches and self-described “consultants” offering signed expulsion letters. A company that provides these services charges $ 175 for telephone consulting, research, sample forms, and a letter signed by a pastor.

But keep in mind, the employer really has a lot of discretion in granting these exemptions whether or not you have one of these signed letters. So people probably have to think twice to pay for these services.